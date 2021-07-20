Forest officials request public avoids Elden Lookout Road, Museum Fire burn scar

Elden Lookout Road was closed to motor vehicles last week due to post-fire flooding, and the Forest Service is asking the public to refrain from recreating, mountain biking, and walking or hiking along the road at all.

Heavy equipment and dozers are operating on the road to clear debris from drains but those efforts have been hampered by a significant number of people hiking and biking on the road.

Forest officials said that with the limited visibility dozer operators have from the cab, the number of people passing through it creating safety issues and hindering their ability to get work done efficiently.

Additionally, the area has unstable soils and continues to have a high likelihood of flash flooding. As such, forest officials are asking the public to avoid both Elden Lookout Road and the Museum Fire burn scar area completely in order to stay safe and allow for clearing operations to continue.

