Forest managers say they are likely to close an area of forest on Coconino National Forest’s Mogollon Rim Ranger District as firefighters continue to work the Wilbur Fire.

Minimal growth on the fire has allowed crews to begin hazard tree felling operations along State Route (SR) 260 as a coordinated effort with the Arizona Department of Transportation. A

As crews work to complete prep along the highway, traffic delays can be expected through Thursday. In addition to the traffic delays, a forest closure order is anticipated to go in effect on Thursday June 8.

That blaze is now 472 acres, fire officials report, and located 8.5 miles west of Clints Well.

The Wilbur Fire is burning in an area with an extensive road system that firefighters are using both for travel and as control features -- including Hwy 260. In the interest of public and firefighter safety, officials are asking the public to travel with caution as fire crews will be on roadways during operations.