Forest approves APS project to increase rural internet speeds

The Coconino National Forest approved a plan forward for Arizona Public Service's (APS) fiber optic improvement project to improve broadband internet infrastructure for rural communities in Coconino and Yavapai County.
The project would function by replacing above-ground lines with fiber optic cable along 24 miles of state, private and Coconino National Forest land. APS currently uses the land already through a special use permit and will require road maintenance and temporary impacts for equipment, supplies and work areas. Additionally, the construction will include cable installation and and replacing poles that hold up the cables.
Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West signed off on the decision.
The forest received 12 comment letters or emails in response to the project during the scoping period and two comments during the public comment period.
