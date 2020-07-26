For the sake of the gut: Mountain Medicine specializes in alternative care for the whole body

Mountain Living Magazine: Your background is in naturopathic medicine, particularly with regards to gut health, yet when you take a look at the clinic you see there are so many different forms of alternative therapies and practices under one roof. Is that a happy accident or sort of by design?

Dr. Bret Wojciak: What I found was that overall the regular medical system was not fully able to meet people’s total health needs, not one therapy alone is all encompassing enough to give patients what they require. Having a multidisciplinary practice allows people to get extra care through different modalities and find out what works best for them. Maybe they’re getting a massage and that is working for a while but they decide they want to take things further and see a chiropractor and then go a little further and see about doing acupuncture. Mostly we try to make a nice, welcoming home for people’s health care needs, so they can find what they are looking for.”