For the sake of the gut: Mountain Medicine specializes in alternative care for the whole body

Meeting the diverse health needs of a community often warrants a multi-faceted approach when it comes to alternative healthcare. Enter Mountain Medicine Integrative Wellness Center, where patients can receive treatment via naturopathic medicine, massage therapy, chiropractic care, spinal decompression, regenerative prolotherapy injection, fascial stretch therapy, acupuncture and more.
Mountain Living Magazine spoke with naturopathic physician and owner of Mountain Medicine Integrative Wellness Center, Dr. Bret Wojciak about gut health and alternative modalities of health care.
Mountain Living Magazine: Your background is in naturopathic medicine, particularly with regards to gut health, yet when you take a look at the clinic you see there are so many different forms of alternative therapies and practices under one roof. Is that a happy accident or sort of by design?
Dr. Bret Wojciak: What I found was that overall the regular medical system was not fully able to meet people’s total health needs, not one therapy alone is all encompassing enough to give patients what they require. Having a multidisciplinary practice allows people to get extra care through different modalities and find out what works best for them. Maybe they’re getting a massage and that is working for a while but they decide they want to take things further and see a chiropractor and then go a little further and see about doing acupuncture. Mostly we try to make a nice, welcoming home for people’s health care needs, so they can find what they are looking for.”
MLM: It might be difficult to generalize, but what sort of care are patients seeking when they find their way into Mountain Medicine?
Dr. Wojciak: A lot of the patients we see come for back pain or some sort of pain. I mostly focus on gut health and digestive health.
MLM: Food allergies and digestive health seem to be major issues these days.
Dr. Wojciak: Yes, we’ve seen more digestive health issues, increased food sensitivities, intolerances, just a lot more issues with gut pain, irregular stools and gas. This dysbiosis in gut health, more and more, has become a bigger picture in our field.
MLM: How does naturopathic treatment differ from more traditional care when it comes to digestive issues and gut health?
Dr. Wojciak: When people go to see a doctor, they might diagnose them with IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome which tends to mean ‘we don’t know exactly what is going on.’ With the naturopathic we’re going to look at the microbiome of the gut to see what is actually going on.
MLM: What sort of things are you looking at?
Dr. Wojciak: In some of the more chronic cases we’ll try to locate the triggering event whether that was heavy antibiotic use, a period of high stress or even a bout of food poisoning. A lot of issues with the gut will show up as something else, issues with the hair and nails, skin, asthma, fatigue.
MLM: And then?
Dr. Wojciak: And then I’ll get people started on a 30 day self-restart diet. Specifically we’ll start by eliminating some of the more inflammatory foods, the heavy hitters like grains, wheat, dairy as well as industrial seed oils. The diet is mostly based on a paleo Mediterranean diet. At the same time we’ll do some testing. We do blood testing, looking for a lower functioning thyroid, seeing if the iron is off. We also do a stool test to identify gut dysbiosis. Looking for pathogens, parasites, viruses, analyses how the digestion works as well as how your immune response is working.
MLM: This is fascinating.
Dr. Wojciak: It is. We also breath test the upper GI tract, looking for overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine.
MLM: After the testing, what does the treatment look like?
Dr. Wojciak: The treatment varies. For one we might address the issues with healthy probiotics or digestive enzymes. An herbal antimicrobial protocol is something we’d use to help decrease that overgrowth of bacteria. The goal of that is to gently clear out the bad bacteria and then introduce probiotics to replenish the gut with good bacteria and stabilize the gut.
Like most health care facilities, Mountain Medicine has implemented a series of health and safety guidelines in accordance with the CDC to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Patients are asked to wear face masks or face coverings before entering the clinic. Temperature checks, having patients wait in their vehicle before appointments, as well as pre-screening measures are also in effect.
Mountain Medicine staff are also wearing face masks and participating in daily screenings and temperature checks. Frequently touched surfaces, exam rooms, restrooms and treatment tables are cleaned with disinfectant after every patient. The entire clinic is also administering a weekly deep-clean.
