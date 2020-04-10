For the Flagstaff economy, effects of the virus likely 'unprecedented,' experts say

When Director of the Economic Policy Institute at Northern Arizona University Joseph Guzman looks at the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, he said there are still a lot of open questions.
It is not exactly clear how many businesses have been impacted by closures and social distancing practices locally, only a few weeks into the economic crisis.
This early on, Guzman said it is difficult to get a clear quantitative picture of what is going on, in part because for many of the largest and most helpful data sets, there can be a substantial lag between when data is collected and when it becomes available.
But Guzman said he hopes to shed some light on the situation soon.
Guzman said the Institute plans to send out the first round of a survey to businesses across Coconino County, in towns and cities such as Flagstaff, next week.
Guzman wouldn’t speculate as to what the survey might reveal, but did emphasize the attention local leaders and residents should give to how small businesses are doing at this time.
“The big concern really should be the small businesses,” Guzman said. “Small businesses are adaptable and tend to be quite efficient, if they’re not they don’t survive, and so small businesses are really the glue that holds a lot of the economy together.”
While the results of the institute’s survey may not be known for several weeks, there is some indication the picture revealed may be a dire one.
Last month, the Brookings Institution published a report on what communities could be the hardest hit economically by a recession caused by the coronavirus and Flagstaff was listed at No. 10.
According to the report, a little more than 27% Flagstaff’s economy was considered at high risk of being impacted by the coronavirus, primarily due to the region's reliance on tourism.
And Guzman said that report and the numbers contained within didn’t surprise him when he saw it.
“Of course it rings true. We rely extraordinarily on accommodation and food service,” Guzman said. “This is an unprecedented situation. Frankly its equivalent to a natural disaster in terms of the effect on the economy, the effect on people, the effect on jobs, but it’s countywide.”
Robert Maxim, a research associate at the Brookings Institution, was one of the authors of that report. Looking back on it, he said he now thinks they were too conservative and a larger portion of the economy is at high risk of an impact and how severe it could be.
“We thought that there probably won’t be 100% unemployment in the travel arrangement sector, but actually in a lot of sectors, especially in tourism and hospitality, it’s not 100% but it’s pretty substantial,” Maxim said.
Additionally, Maxim said because of the requirements to social distance, the crisis has hit the retail sector and small service businesses, such as hair dressers, much harder than the numbers they used predicted.
And given all that, Maxim said an unemployment rate of around 20% is not inconceivable.
“You can easily see how it gets to 20% because we got to 10% in about two weeks, so I think there’s a very real possibility that you could get to that kind of level,” Maxim said. “I don’t think its guaranteed [but] I don’t think anyone really knows with certainty how high it’s going to climb. It’s quite literally unprecedented.”
