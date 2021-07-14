For the 2nd straight day, post-fire flooding threatens homes, overwhelms storm drains and frustrates Flagstaff residents

While her yard and was buried in several inches of mud, Kahler said some water also made it into the house and garage.

Kahler said she believes they would have been fine if the drainage underneath Linda Vista hadn’t been overwhelmed.

And she said she was frustrated that more hadn’t been done to stop the flooding before it reached town. She was angry that it was seemingly up to just herself and her neighbors to build up all the walls that were needed.

Kahler said when they moved into their home in April, she and her husband knew about the flood risk. Her husband works on the Flagstaff Hotshot crew and actually helped fight the Museum Fire.

But after talking to some of their friends, and seeing all that the city and county was building, Kahler said they figured the flooding would mostly stick to the channel or be blocked by their sandbag wall.

“When we bought it, because there hadn’t been flooding, we weren’t too concerned,” she said.

Kahler said members of the hotshot crew were on their way to help her and her neighbors reinforce the walls before the flooding hit.

“It’s a race against time right now,” said Scott Richards, another of Kahler’s neighbors.