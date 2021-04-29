For NAU grad Lela Beer, biomedical science is best learned on the front lines

Lela Beer’s college education has been defined by learning through experience. Part of that has been her choice.
As a student majoring in biomedical science with an interest in potentially becoming a doctor, Beer joined Guardian Medical Transport as an EMT in November of last year. And before that, Beer worked on the ski patrol team at Arizona Snowbowl.
This year, learning through experience also came without any choice.
Beer said she was just starting one of her classes that focused on microbiology and infectious disease when the first cases of COVID-19 began to surface in the United States. In January of 2020, the virus had not yet come to dominate headlines, and most Americans had likely still never heard of it.
But during that class, Beer said, they could watch with the professor as the number of cases went from one to 10 to 50 to 1,500 -- and soon, in-person classes were canceled.
“For me, it's like it's such a time to be alive if you're a med student who is working in the field,” Beer told the Arizona Daily Sun.
That instinct to learn through experience isn’t new.
Beer said even when she was in high school in Albuquerque, she took part in a program that gave her experience in medicine. Instead of a nurse, she said, the school had students take on that role.
“We would literally get a call in a class. Most of the teachers knew and you’d be like, ‘I have to go.’ We had a little medical room and you would record vitals, you'd make a chart and you'd practice. So it was really, really good preparation,” Beer said. “I think that was when I really fell in love with it.”
And with that interest, Beer was certified as an EMT at 17 years old. Still, as most ambulance companies hire those 21 and older, that work would have to wait.
But Beer said that high school program helped start her on the path and gave her experience one small step at a time, something that continued as she began working for Ski Patrol and into working at Guardian.
And that incremental path has allowed her to work slowly toward handling ever more serious medical situations in a gradual way.
In high school, the worst she had to help deal with was a fractured tibia, something that was stressful for her at 16 but not extremely serious, she said.
Then while working at Ski Patrol, she was on the scene to assist someone who had fractured their femur. That situation was more serious and had the individual lost enough blood, their life could have been at risk.
Both incidents helped prepare her for her time with Guardian when, in December and on her fourth shift working for the company -- a day that also happened to be her birthday -- a call brought Beer to someone who was unresponsive and had no pulse.
Beer said, at that moment, given how she had helped people in the past, she felt ready to do CPR or what she could for the individual.
In the end, a “do-not-resuscitate” order prevented Beer or anyone else on the scene from assisting.
“On my birthday it was my first time with a dead body; it was super surreal,” Beer said.
Beer said learning in the field can be difficult. As excited as she might be to see something done for the first time, or respond to a new kind of call, she knows that for the person they are assisting, it might be the worse day of their life.
Still, it feels good to know you are helping people, Beer said -- and that doesn’t just go for those who are calling 911, but also her colleagues.
When she began working at Guardian in November of 2020, many of the paramedics and EMTs who had been going almost non-stop through all of 2020 were burned out, Beer said.
In an effort to limit spread of the virus to staff, Guardian put a freeze on hiring, and Beer said she was one of the first hires after that period ended.
“I felt really good helping first responders in their time of need,” Beer said. “When I first started working I was like, ‘As a relief, let me do all the dishes, let me help you guys out.’ So it was interesting.”
On-call college student
Beer said she typically works either 24- or 48-hour shifts at the company, and with classes on Monday through Thursday, that means working on Fridays and the weekend.
When days are a little slower and not as many calls are coming in, that’s not too bad, Beer said. But there have been times where she is on call for what feels like almost the entire 24-hour shift.
“Then, you’re a little tired the next day. So those tests on Monday mornings were a little hard, but I was able to do it,” Beer said.
Beer said the first week working at Guardian felt like an exponential learning curve. And on top of learning her role and how best to fill it, Beer said she quickly found out how to don personal protective equipment on the scene and at a moment’s notice.
“If you don't know, you ask. You don't ever pretend you know something, because someone's life could be on the line. So it's very transparent and very candid and a very direct environment,” Beer said.
Of course, one perk of working as an EMT in November was early access to the vaccine.
Beer said it was quite something to be working as an EMT and getting her vaccine dose, and think back to the very early days of the pandemic, sitting in class and discussing what COVID’s impact might be with her professors and classmates.
“To be aware of it from the beginning and then to be vaccinated with my first Moderna shot before the end of the year, it was really surreal,” Beer said.
At that time, when so little was known, Beer said, those discussions with knowledgeable professors about the future and about the worse-case scenarios mellowed her worry.
That’s because just as they discussed just how bad things could get, Beer said, they were also learning how such a pandemic could be managed.
So, while for many the instinct might be to escape from the constant news of the pandemic, Beer said those talks, and the work as an EMT, has almost been comforting.
“The scariest part, you know, is having people not know how to handle the illness. And that's where I see my role,” Beer said.
