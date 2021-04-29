For NAU grad Lela Beer, biomedical science is best learned on the front lines

“We would literally get a call in a class. Most of the teachers knew and you’d be like, ‘I have to go.’ We had a little medical room and you would record vitals, you'd make a chart and you'd practice. So it was really, really good preparation,” Beer said. “I think that was when I really fell in love with it.”

And with that interest, Beer was certified as an EMT at 17 years old. Still, as most ambulance companies hire those 21 and older, that work would have to wait.

But Beer said that high school program helped start her on the path and gave her experience one small step at a time, something that continued as she began working for Ski Patrol and into working at Guardian.

And that incremental path has allowed her to work slowly toward handling ever more serious medical situations in a gradual way.

In high school, the worst she had to help deal with was a fractured tibia, something that was stressful for her at 16 but not extremely serious, she said.

Then while working at Ski Patrol, she was on the scene to assist someone who had fractured their femur. That situation was more serious and had the individual lost enough blood, their life could have been at risk.