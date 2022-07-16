For flooding in Doney Park, the worst could be yet to come

Thursday’s rain event brought significant flooding to areas downstream of the Pipeline Fire burn scar, including Timberline, Wupatki Trails and the Doney Park neighborhoods. It’s estimated that up to 15 homes were impacted by floodwaters during the rainfall event -- which reportedly dropped about 1.5 inches of rain in an hour.

But based on expert opinions presented during a public meeting in Doney Park Thursday night, the worst of the flooding may still be ahead.

“We could experience much greater flows than what we saw [on Thursday],” warned Lucinda Andreani, Coconino County deputy manager during the public meeting.

Measurements from the county and the National Weather Service (NWS) during Thursday’s event suggested that while “rainfall was significant, the extent of the rainfall was limited.” Using rain gauge and radar data, the county and NWS determined that rain fell over portions of the Government Tank watershed that were burned in the Pipeline Fire.

“Thursday’s event put heavy rain over about 30% of the burned area within that watershed,” said NWS meteorologist Brian Klimowski.

At the upper reaches of the watershed, it’s estimated that about 2 inches of rain fell in an hour. With a “wetter-than-normal” monsoon in the forecast, it’s likely that a storm of this size or greater will return before the season’s end.

“Actually one of our smaller events,” Klimowski said. “But the key is that it happened in the worst area it could.”

The severely burned Government Tank Watershed is the “worst area” for rainfall for two reasons. First, severely burned areas convey floodwaters more easily, and second, there is currently no downstream flood mitigation comparable to what the county put in place beneath other watersheds affected by the 2010 Schultz Fire. At the time such mitigation was being built, Government Tank was not affected.

But the Pipeline Fire was “a total game changer,” Andreani said.

According to Scott Ogden of JE Fuller, the engineering firm that produced flood models for the Pipeline Fire area, the Government Tank Watershed flows directly into Doney Park.

“You may not have seen a drop of water for years and years,” Ogden said. “But now we have a very changed paradigm.”

Some areas in Doney Park, such as Vista De Oro, should expect to see flowing floodwaters, but in other areas, “ponding” will be the primary hazard, Andreani explained. With the right storm, modeling predicts “up to four feet” of standing water in the areas south of Silver Saddle, down to Yancey Road. This modeling usually proves “eerily accurate,” Andreani said.

The county is currently engaged with another engineering partner, Natural Channel Design (NCD), to address long-term mitigation on the Government Tank Watershed, while also repairing and maintaining existing mitigation elsewhere beneath the Pipeline Fire scar.

“The Tunnel Fire and Pipeline Fire did wreak some havoc,” said Allen Haden of NCD. “We’ve been working as fast as we can to repair stuff from Tunnel and we’ve been trying to upgrade everything as we go along.”

Ultimately, the goal will be to construct an alluvial fan in the Government Tank Watershed that will allow floodwaters to spread out, slow down and drop sediment to reduce downstream debris flow. NCD and the county have already identified areas in the watershed that would be conducive to such a project. Andreani explained that these measures have proved effective elsewhere in areas affected by the Schultz Fire.

“But what’s happening now is that recent rain will have eroded through those fans,” Andreani said of Government Tank. “[Erosion] is actually adding to sediment downstream.”

In the immediate future, mitigation for Doney Park residents is all about “sandbags, sandbags, sandbags,” Andreani said.

The county is currently receiving and distributing sandbags produced by a crew of 60 inmates in Winslow.

“They are producing 7,500, up to 10,000 sandbags a day,” Andreani reported.

Still, the need is great. Recent estimates from the county suggest that at least 800,000 sandbags are needed throughout neighborhoods affected by post-fire flooding. That supply is not currently available.

In order to safely and effectively use limited supplies of sandbags, Andreani reminded Doney Park residents of a few important techniques.

“Sandbags are not intended to mitigate your property, they are intended to mitigate your home,” Andreani said, encouraging residents not to place sandbags at their property lines.

“The No. 1 thing is to let the water spread out, so it doesn’t have as much impact,” Andreani said. “It’s also important because if you mitigate your property, you are then pushing water to someone else’s property, or you are pushing it to the road system, or utilities easements, and causing substantial damage as a result of that.”

Andreani also reminded residents that if they construct “moats” around their homes, as is necessary in areas where ponding is likely, then they should also direct their downspouts to the other side of their sandbag walls, so as not to trap water close to the house.

The other important immediate action for Doney Park residents is to purchase flood insurance, Andreani said.

There is potential that FEMA could decide to waive the 30-day waiting period to activate insurance policies for residents impacted by the Pipeline Fire, but “we have not gotten a ruling yet from FEMA as to how they are going to treat this event,” according to Andreani.

In any case, flood insurance remains “the only way” that homeowners can re-coup damages from flood events.

Flood insurance can be purchased at www.floodsmart.gov. In Doney Park, sandbags are available at stations at Cromer Elementary School, just east of Cromer, Stardust and Mercury, and Stardust and McGee.