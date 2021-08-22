For 50 years, Hozhoni lives up to its name: Dedicated to helping developmentally disabled find 'harmony and balance'

Currently, Hozhoni has about 30 vacant caregiver positions, actually an improvement over 2016, when the chronic shortage numbered more than 50 out of 200 spots. Attridge said Hozhoni remains 20% underfunded.

Its financial woes are significant and enduring, but so, too, is Hozhoni’s commitment to maintain services for clients.

“Our overarching philosophy,” Attridge said, “is to look at the whole person and try to meet their physical needs and mental health needs, their desires and wishes.”

It's all about the clients

To that end, programs suspended during the height of the initial COVID shutdown -- gardening, cooking, yoga, fine arts -- have been steadily reintroduced. Day trips have yet to be brought back, though, and Attridge said pandemic protocols such as masking and social distancing remain in place.

“Our clients know how to adapt quickly,” Heerding said. “They may have 20 different people in a year in their lives, so they get it.”

Heerding has been at Hozhoni for 27 years, starting when he was in high school. He could have left numerous times for career-enhancement opportunities. But he stays. It’s personal, he says.