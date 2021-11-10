FooteWork Auto License and Title Service opens new location in Flagstaff

FooteWork Auto License and Title Service, a third-party motor vehicle company, announced in a press release the opening of its newest location at 2619 S. Woodlands Village Blvd., Ste. 700, in the Woodlands Crossing Center in Flagstaff.

One of the original third-party providers for motor vehicle services, the company first opened in Prescott in 1998 and later expanded to Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and Williams. With its commitment to exceptional customer service, FooteWork said it provides fast & friendly motor vehicle services in a relaxed and comfortable environment.

“We look forward to offering the community a more pleasant way of handling title transactions, tags and licensing for cars, trucks, RVs, ATVs and even boats,” owner Ken Foote said.

The new location is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call 928-774-5711, contact info@FooteWork.com or visit footework.com.

