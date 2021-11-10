 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FooteWork Auto License and Title Service opens new location in Flagstaff
0 comments

FooteWork Auto License and Title Service opens new location in Flagstaff

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Driving
Stock photo

FooteWork Auto License and Title Service, a third-party motor vehicle company, announced in a press release the opening of its newest location at 2619 S. Woodlands Village Blvd., Ste. 700, in the Woodlands Crossing Center in Flagstaff.

One of the original third-party providers for motor vehicle services, the company first opened in Prescott in 1998 and later expanded to Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and Williams. With its commitment to exceptional customer service, FooteWork said it provides fast & friendly motor vehicle services in a relaxed and comfortable environment.

“We look forward to offering the community a more pleasant way of handling title transactions, tags and licensing for cars, trucks, RVs, ATVs and even boats,” owner Ken Foote said.

The new location is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call 928-774-5711, contact info@FooteWork.com or visit footework.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)