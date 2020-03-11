FoodCorps hiring service member for Flagstaff

Thee AmeriCorps members lead hands-on lessons related to how to grow and cook new foods, influence healthy school meals and build a schoolwide culture of health by planning events such as family cooking nights or healthy fundraisers. In Flagstaff, AmeriCorps members are based out of Killip Elementary School.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old and are required to have at least a high school diploma by August 3, 2020. FoodCorps is looking for people with experience working with kids; experience gardening, community organizing, studying food systems or agriculture or working in public health; and a commitment to public service. AmeriCorps service members in Arizona receive up to $18,250 in living stipends, $6,000 at the end of their term of service for future schooling or to repay qualified student loans, health insurance and partial childcare reimbursements. Food stamps may also be available, based on total income.