Food trucks shift gears to stay moving in Flagstaff

“We have had to increase our production because there are several days where we will sell out early because we have a following," Pederson over the phone last week.

In order to keep customers coming to his truck, Pederson has focused on making the experience as normal as possible, despite having to make some changes. He posted a video on social media that shows how they prep the food and the measures taken to reach high levels of safety. It was also serendipitous that he invested in a truck -- which was made in Georgia by the same people who made Guy Fieri's truck -- that cost a bit more money and has a kitchen made mostly of stainless steel.

“Taking the extra steps and spending the extra money in something that is solid and made well, that really bodes well now for the customers," Pederson said.

Thinking of the customers and safety is part of what led to the reinvention of Square Root Foods. In fact, Flaccus, Konefal and Lubbehusen put safety first when serving. Customers can order what they want from the company online, set a time to pick it up on Saturdays and then an employee brings it out to the customer's car.

The trio said they also have a strong returning customer base that enjoys the weekly menus.