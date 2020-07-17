Food trucks shift gears to stay moving in Flagstaff

Jack Flaccus, Brian Konefal and Bryan Lubbehusen had their young food truck business rolling, and then the coronavirus forced the trio hit the brakes, retool their business model and quickly make other major changes to keep the two-year-old business alive.
Square Root Burger was working well on four wheels for the trio, and they had plans to start hitting big events such as music festivals in 2020. The permits were requested and the fees were being paid.
“Then COVID hit," Konefal said recently during a phone interview, "so we obviously knew that most of the events in the short term were going to get canceled, and then after a few months every event we booked was canceled -- or 'postponed indefinitely’ was the terminology."
In response, Square Root Burger branched out to Square Root Foods, an online emporium that serves meals weekly along with other offerings such as take-and-bake options. Serving out of the prep kitchen located on Fourth Street, they also offer a wide selection of items such as jams and salad dressings.
Flaccus, Konefal and Lubbehusen decided early into the pandemic that trying to work solely with their food truck wouldn't be "worth their time," so they added a new approach to their business.
“We realized the need was there and people were stuck at home sick of cooking, so we re-branded the name to Square Root Foods, because it would be a more encompassing name for us to still do catering, still get Square Root Burger out there," said Konefal, who was the former owner and chef of Coppa Cafe.
It's how the three have been operating since the start of April.
“It’s definitely changed a lot since the beginning, but we made two years, which is a big accomplishment,” Konefal said, noting the business's July 4 birthday.
Yet not all food trucks in town have had to make such major changes to keep firing on all cylinders. Eric Pederson, another owner of a young food truck business, learned that his operation was already set up nicely for the pandemic situation.
Pederson, who owns and operates the Big Canyon BBQ truck, already had a no-touch policy in place, making his transition into the pandemic a bit smoother. He added that he never planned on wanting to serve at big shows and events, either, and enjoys a more intimate interaction with the community.
“We put gloves on when we are prepping the food, and we just don’t touch it from the moment we start the prep through the service," said Pederson, whose business launched softly in December and was up to speed in January.
In fact, Pederson said his business has received a solid, steady flow of customers since opening that hasn't been stalled by COVID-19. He said the consistency he has tried to maintain during the pandemic has led to a reliable return of customers, despite the fact that he cannot interact with them the way he used to due to distancing guidelines.
“We have had to increase our production because there are several days where we will sell out early because we have a following," Pederson over the phone last week.
In order to keep customers coming to his truck, Pederson has focused on making the experience as normal as possible, despite having to make some changes. He posted a video on social media that shows how they prep the food and the measures taken to reach high levels of safety. It was also serendipitous that he invested in a truck -- which was made in Georgia by the same people who made Guy Fieri's truck -- that cost a bit more money and has a kitchen made mostly of stainless steel.
“Taking the extra steps and spending the extra money in something that is solid and made well, that really bodes well now for the customers," Pederson said.
Thinking of the customers and safety is part of what led to the reinvention of Square Root Foods. In fact, Flaccus, Konefal and Lubbehusen put safety first when serving. Customers can order what they want from the company online, set a time to pick it up on Saturdays and then an employee brings it out to the customer's car.
The trio said they also have a strong returning customer base that enjoys the weekly menus.
“We take their name, and we have their order ready to go and ready to put in their trunk," Flaccus said. "So for us, it’s been a nice direction to go just because of the safety measures, and also because we can offer new and fun items on our menu."
Flaccus said they spent nearly two years heading in one direction with a business plan and within two weeks had to come up with another model once the coronavirus struck.
Flaccus and Lubbehusen own a farm south of Prescott where they grow much of their produce, and they eventually teamed up with Konefal to start Square Root Burger.
The business success was there, and just before the pandemic hit the trio had worked a mountain bike festival in the area. Then all the work put into a business model went spoiled.
“We all of a sudden had no business overnight," Konefal said.
The trio took about two weeks to decide how to move forward when the pandemic started forcing stay-at-home and shutdown orders. They had invested heavily into plans for working events, so they moved quickly to adapt, "because we lost about a whole year’s worth of earnings in a weekend, basically, so we took a little shock," Konefal said.
They still used the food truck to do some catering events, which have also been a benefit for Big Canyon BBQ even with Pederson having to "reinvent" how to cater as safely as possible.
Pederson said they "sub-containerize" everything for catering events and large takeout orders, moving away from the traditional buffet-serving style they originally provided.
“Doing more for the customer in ways of thinking ahead of less touch," Pederson said. "That’s the goal."
Pederson said he had to move his sauces into the truck instead of letting customers self-serve in order to be more safe. That led to more labor, as well as the extra work needed for catering.
But Big Canyon BBQ and Square Root Foods both said customers have been understanding about the changes the businesses have had to make -- and some even embrace them.
"We see a future as far as what we can provide for Flagstaff and maybe more. Who knows?" said Flaccus, adding that they will use what they have learned during the pandemic to be a better business moving forward.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
