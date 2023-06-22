Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) received on June 6 zoning approval for phase one of its new campus, marking the end of a stage of the planning process for the proposed move of Flagstaff Medical Center.

Though a petition is currently circulating in the hopes of holding a referendum on the Flagstaff City Council’s recent approval of the zoning amendments, NAH is continuing to move forward on its plans for the new hospital and health and wellness village.

Next steps for phase one

What’s left for phase one after the zoning approval is approvals from the city on plats (both preliminary and final), the site plan, building permits and grading and drainage permits -- which will allow NAH to begin work on the site.

The city had approved the project’s specific plan on June 6 alongside the rezoning and development agreement. The site plan, which Council has requested be brought to a meeting (though these are typically only reviewed by city staff), deals with the plans for phase one “on a much more granular level of detail,” seeking to ensure that they meet city code.

Steve Eiss, NAH's vice president of construction and real estate development, mentioned that examples of items on a site plan include the required width of parking spaces and making sure emergency vehicles have proper access to the site.

After the approvals are finished, NAH will begin work on the new site, starting with the grading and drainage preparations. Eiss expects this work to begin in February of 2024.

That date is nine months past the initial date set for groundbreaking on the new campus. According to Eiss, the delay has not affected the campus’ design, but it has increased the cost.

This is “normal, to some extent,” he said, as escalation (a construction term for inflation) is expected whenever a construction timeline is moved back. He said inflation has been higher than usual in past few years, but NAH has reflected the changes in its presentations (from $750 million to over $800 million) and does not expect it to be an issue.

“It is something NAH is cognizant of, it is something we feel we’re equipped to handle and it is something we track in real time,” he said.

Another thing he said has not affected the campus plans are the recent changes in NAH leadership.

“This project is something that NAH has been working on for years to plan and to adapt and change through COVID and post-COVID with the community,” he said. “It's something that the NAH board of directors has approved in various steps over the last three years and was not something that was one person's vision, but it's ultimately NAH's vision as a system to continue to take care of the healthcare needs of northern Arizona.”

NAH’s plans for the hospital, meanwhile, are currently in the design development phase, as it determines logistics such as the number and size of patient rooms before moving to the next step of schematic design.

Schematic design, Eiss said, is starting to create the building’s layout, looking at what departments need to be next to each other, and how to best design for patient and staff flow. After that comes design development, which looks at the departments and rooms in more detail -- particulars such as where the medical equipment and furniture will fit into the space.

After this comes construction documents -- a process NAH has not yet reached that turns the information from the various design phases into blueprints for the construction of the building.

“We probably have about six more months of that design process, but what our plan is -- and pretty typical in large-scale construction — is we know enough to get started. So the first thing we have to do in the construction process is start work on grading and drainage," Eiss said.

The construction will begin by clearing the site and working on grading and drainage, then plumbing and other structural needs.

“We have a level of detail to know that already, and we have months of work,” he said. “So we do try to overlap that beginning of the construction process where we’re doing that grading, drainage and underground structural work with the design work.”

The plan is to issue multiple packages of construction documents on various parts of the hospital (grading, drainage and underground work is one example, or the building’s superstructure).

“With our entire construction duration being almost four years, we try to phase out the documents in appropriate phasing of when the construction is going to happen," Eiss said.

If the project continues on its current timeline (the only delay Eiss said he anticipated was if the referendum moves forward), the first stage of work on the location next to Fort Tuthill County Park will begin in February.

From there, it's expected to take 46 months to build the hospital with about three more to transition between the two hospitals. The ambulatory care center (ACC) is expected to be ready to open about 30 months after the start of construction.

NAH is planning to open each building as it is completed, so the proposed timeline places the opening of the ACC in Aug. 2026, with the hospital opening Feb. 2028.

He gave less specific timelines for the project’s second phase, construction on which will be completed in smaller pieces and is expected to continue through 2045.

“I think housing’s probably the only piece that we can say, as soon as phase two’s zoning process is over, we will be actively pursuing housing developers to come do that work,” he said. “That is directly related to the community need for housing. ... We’d like to do that as quickly as we can.”

In the development agreement, NAH has committed to providing at least 315 housing units in the health village. At least 10% will be permanently affordable and all but 35 cannot be used for short-term rentals (those 35 units are expected to house NAH traveling employees).

Phase two planning

NAH is also in the beginning stages of creating a zoning application for phase two of the new campus’s development.

The project’s second phase will need to go through the same rezoning approval process just completed for phase one before NAH can begin working with developers on the rest of the planned health and wellness village.

“We are planning on starting that work in earnest here in the next couple weeks,” Eiss said, “and working with city staff on putting that application for phase two together.”

He added that while a firm timeline has not been set, “we’re hoping to see that happen in the next six to nine months.”

Those plans include housing, hotels, retail, and research and development uses -- which NAH will not be developing itself, but instead will be partnering with third-party developers. It is working with Flagstaff company Genterra Enterprises as a development partner to find those other developers.

Visioning for current campus

The last major area of development related to the campus move is the plans to redevelop the existing FMC campus after the move. NAH is still early in this process.

NAH had given a timeline on a community participation process for deciding how to reuse that location at a meeting in early May, with the plan to begin in the fall of this year.

That timeline is still in place, Eiss said, with the first meetings on the topic expected “later this year” and “within a few months taking place” (meaning, 30 days after the city council’s June 6 zoning approval).

The presentation had given a 2029-2030 time frame to begin the current FMC redevelopment -- which Eiss said was still NAH’s plan. As with phase two of the new campus, NAH plans to find development partners to complete that work, whatever the new use ends up being.

The process starting soon will focus on community visioning, with more detailed planning for how to implement the decided use from that process happening toward the end of phase one construction on the new hospital, Eiss said.

This is meant to allow the redevelopment to start “very shortly” after the move between the two campuses is complete.

“I think we want to hear and understand what the community’s needs are, and then we want to be able to put those into action later in the process,” he said. “ ... In a perfect world, we would have a redevelopment plan complete by the time the new hospital was open, so that redevelopment of the existing campus could start right away.”

The visioning process is also happening around the same time as the city is developing its next 10-year master plan; Eiss said NAH has committed to “dovetail” NAH’s process with the city’s “to see how we could benefit the overall vision for the growth of the City of Flagstaff.”

It has partnered with PUMA on the redevelopment planning process, and has already had meetings with the community advisory board, which includes members of Council and the housing commission, local business owners and “prominent community members.”

“It’s going to start with hearing from them first," Eiss said. 'Ultimately, I think, what you’re going to see is public participation meetings similar to what we did for the new campus.”

These meetings will be advertised on NAH’s website as well as other public locations, he said, and will both show ideas “PUMA has put together” and be a place for community members to share their thoughts.

When asked about residents commenting at public meetings that had been given a chance to speak, but some felt NAH had not made meaningful changes in response, Eiss said the changes over the course of development of phase one plans showed otherwise. He gave the parking solar commitments and adjustments to Flagstaff Urban Trail System connections and site access from county meetings as examples.

“I think we have listened and we have shown that we made modifications,” he said, “and I think that ultimately the community process for the existing campus would be similar.

“One of the things that we need to keep at the front of mind is we also have to be good stewards of the development of that process and make sure we’re listening to the community, but also developing something that has long-lasting community benefit, and is going to be something that is economically viable and prosperous for decades to come in that location."

More information about the campus plans can be found at nahealth.com/expansion.