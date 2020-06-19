FMC Specialty Clinic to be renamed

Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The clinic will remain in the same location on the second floor of Flagstaff Medical Center’s West Campus at 1215 N. Beaver St, Ste. 203. Services provided at the clinic include cardiothoracic surgery, treatment for infectious disease, neurology services, supportive case for life-threatening illness, pre-operative services and weight management services.