FMC Specialty Clinic to be renamed

Starting Monday, June 22, the Flagstaff Medical Center Specialty Clinic will become Northern Arizona Healthcare Specialty Clinic.
The clinic will remain in the same location on the second floor of Flagstaff Medical Center’s West Campus at 1215 N. Beaver St, Ste. 203. Services provided at the clinic include cardiothoracic surgery, treatment for infectious disease, neurology services, supportive case for life-threatening illness, pre-operative services and weight management services.
The name change is part of an organization-wide alignment by Northern Arizona Healthcare.
For more information about the clinic, visit www.nahealth.com/specialty-clinic or call 928-773-2200.
