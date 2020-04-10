FMC revises food donation policy, asks for PPE donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To limit the number of people visiting the hospital, Flagstaff Medical Center will no longer accept food and beverage donations without prior coordination with representatives of Donations Sub-Group of its Internal Preparedness Team.

Northern Arizona Healthcare, which manages FMC, is asking donors to consider donating food and beverages to community food banks, shelters, schools, groups providing meals for children in underserved families, Meals on Wheels America, and senior centers and services.

“Northern Arizona Healthcare deeply appreciates the generous food donations we are receiving for our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has not only nourished our bodies but fed our spirits, encouraging us in each day that we have the honor to care for patients and families,” NAH said in a statement. “Your generosity has inspired us! In this unusual time, we recognize the blessing, and we also recognize that there are community food needs greater than ours.”

For individuals interested in donating food, NAH has asked them to consider offering discounts or gift cards. Community members are also welcome to donate extra personal protective equipment (PPE).