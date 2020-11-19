FMC prepares for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge, vaccine distribution

Unlike early in the pandemic, when securing enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for all staff was the priority, now the concern for NAH is having enough staff to care for patients.

“We partner with some firms to get travel nurses, et cetera, and the firm we work with now currently has 20,000 open nursing requests across the country,” said Josh Tinkle, FMC chief administrative officer. “So as you can imagine, as other states surge across the Midwest, everyone is looking for caregivers to provide the care. So currently, we’re OK, but certainly if it spiked to the 50% or 60% positivity rate that you’re seeing in some of the other states, that would be a challenge for us.”

Based on current trends in case counts, he anticipates a possible peak in cases sometime in December or January.

“Social distance, sanitize and wash your hands, wear your masks. That’s going to help us out more than anything,” Tinkle said. “And predicting that peak really depends on how well the community does in following those precautions, so for Thanksgiving, if everyone gets together in a room, I think we could peak certainly faster. If everyone social distances and maybe does virtual Thanksgiving dinner, we may be able to push that curve out a little bit.”