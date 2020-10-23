FMC prepared for possible COVID-19 surge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response to this small increase, the hospital will continue its COVID-19 procedures as they currently exist, including its visitor restrictions, sanitation measures and temperature checks of employees and patients.

The latest COVID-19 patients have mostly been from the Flagstaff area and are generally not as sick as patients were at the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Derek Feuquay, FMC chief medical officer, explained, though, that at that time, many patients were coming from the reservation and had medical comorbidities such as diabetes and obesity.

“We’re seeing a little bit of an uptick now, so of course we’re concerned, especially with respiratory season coming. But what I will say is we are definitely prepared for it. We’ve done everything we can possibly do to get ourselves ready, and we did that urgently at the beginning of this. We’re waiting for it and ready for it if it comes,” Feuquay said.