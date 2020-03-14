FMC hosting study on chronic migraines

Flagstaff Medical Center’s Specialty Clinic is participating in the Medication Overuse Treatment Strategy Trial, a study is conducted by Harvard University and the Mayo Clinic and is open to new participants running through 2021.

Participants will include chronic migraine sufferers who take medication to stop the pain and will be divided into two groups: those who take only a preventive migraine medication and those who take a preventive medication plus the medication they are overusing. All patients will keep an online headache diary to gather information, which could help to fight the migraines.

Migraines are especially painful headaches, sometimes with other symptoms such as blurred vision or nausea. Chronic migraines are attributed of eight or more days per month with migraine attacks.

“Hopefully, we’re answering a very important question: What’s the best way to treat chronic migraine with medication overuse?” neurologist Justin DeLange, lead of the study at FMC, said in a media release. “This is such a common malady and the knowledge will be far-reaching.”

For more information, call FMC’s Specialty Clinic at 928-773-2200.

