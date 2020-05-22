FMC bears COVID-19 economic strains; restart of elective surgeries could help

As of early April, NAH was also experiencing increased costs of PPE: N95 respirators that typically cost 69 cents jumped to $8 each, while surgical gowns increased from 50 cents to $5 per gown.

Tinkle said the organization had a good reserve in place to help withstand the crisis financially. Nevertheless, in response to these changes, NAH pushed out some of its contracts when possible to maintain cash flow and senior leadership took 10% pay cuts.

NAH CEO Flo Spyrow explained these salary reductions are not going back to hospital operations, but are instead being used for a “leadership fund” to help support hospital employees during the pandemic.

The organization has also now received federal support, both through Medicare and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Medicare issued a cash advance that NAH must pay back in August, while NAH received its first of two phases of the CARES Act funding in April, plus an additional payment in May for being a high-impact hospital.

“There were about 395 hospitals that have treated more than 100 COVID patients and they got an additional payment out of the CARES Act for being high-impact providers,” Spyrow said. “We are really proud to be able to receive that.”