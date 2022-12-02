Flu, RSV cases surging at alarming rate in Coconino County as COVID metrics fall

Coconino County reported increases to its influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) case totals this week as its COVID-19 indicators fell while remaining at a medium overall level.

As of the week ending Nov. 26, the county now has one indicator at a low level (new COVID admissions, a rate of 6.3 per 100,000 from 12.6 the week ending Nov. 19). The 11% rate of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients, while lower than the previous 11.7%, remains at a medium level.

After rising to 346 (a rate of 242.5 per 100,000) the week ending Nov. 19, the number of new COVID cases reported dipped to 200 this week, a rate of 140.2. The rate of positive COVID tests followed a similar pattern, falling to 16.1% (of 1,359 total tests) from last week's rise to 18.1% (of 1,904 total tests).

Residents aged 65 and older had both the highest case rate (283 per 100,000) and positivity (23.5%) for the week, followed by 45- to 64-year-olds (which reported 21.1% positivity).

The number of COVID hospitalizations continued to trend downward to 14 from 20 the week ending Nov. 19, and so did the rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness (12.4% from 13.3%). One COVID death was reported in the county this week, with zero recorded the prior week.

Eight of Arizona’s counties had a high community level for COVID, according to a Nov. 29 Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) blog, which places the other seven -- including Coconino County -- at a medium level.

“Whatever the community level is in your area, we recommend assessing your risk and the risk of those around you when deciding on masks and other steps that reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory disease,” wrote ADHS Director Don Herrington.

Herrington added: “COVID-19 cases have been increasing across the nation in recent weeks, making it more important than ever to make sure your vaccine protection is up to date by getting the omicron booster.”

Anyone 5 years and older is eligible for this booster at least two months after their most recent vaccination. It is recommended for all eligible individuals to increase protection against the omicron variant, which still accounts for almost all of the sequenced COVID genomes in Arizona.

According to TGen's Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, 100% of genomes sequenced in the state the week ending Nov. 26 were of omicron subvariant BA.2.

Influenza/RSV

CCHHS’s influenza and RSV update for the week ending Nov. 26 added another 254 cases to its total for the season, 81 more than the previous week.

The county has now identified a total of 667 influenza cases since the 2022-23 season began on Oct. 2.

According to the update, the number of cases reported this week is a 1,965% increase over a typical flu season (which is based on the average of the last five seasons beginning in 2017-18), and the total of cases so far is a 1,779% increase from a typical flu season (the five-season average for this point in a flu season is 35.5 cases).

The majority of cases in this season so far have been reported in residents between the ages of 5 and 17 (39%) and 18 to 24 (23%). This is followed by 25 to 44 year olds (15%) and zero to 4-year-olds (11%), with 45- to 64-year-olds and those 65 and older accounting for 7% and 5% of cases, respectively.

Flagstaff has reported the most cases in the county so far (41%), followed by Page (26%). Cases in all other cities and towns in Coconino County total 33% of influenza cases so far.

Arizona saw its first pediatric flu death of the season in Pinal County last Wednesday. Last season, a total of three children died in Arizona due to influenza.

“This tragic situation unfortunately reminds us that flu can cause serious illness and death,” said Dr. Tascha Spears, health director for the Pinal County Public Health Services District in a Nov. 23 announcement. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to this child’s family.”

The release also noted that the current flu season has started earlier than usual, “significantly” impacting hospital emergency departments.

Coconino County also reported an additional 111 RSV cases this week, bringing its total for the season so far to 285. A total of 77 new cases were reported the week before.

County residents between the ages of zero and 4 had the majority of reported RSV cases (61%), followed by 5- to 17-year-olds (24%). Groups between the ages of 18 and 64 and those 65 and older reported 4% and 5% of the total RSV cases, respectively.

Flagstaff also reported the majority of RSV cases in the county (72%), followed by other cities and towns (22%) and Page (6%).

Mpox

On Monday, the World Health Organization recommended a new preferred term, “mpox,” for monkeypox as it phases out the current name over the next year.

“When the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, racist and stigmatizing language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO,” it wrote in the announcement of the new name. “In several meetings, public and private, a number of individuals and countries raised concerns and asked WHO to propose a way forward to change the name.”

The disease was originally named in 1970, while WHO disease-naming best practices were published in 2015.

“New disease names should be given with the aim to minimize unnecessary negative impact of names on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare and avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups,” according to the announcement.

Among items it listed as considerations during the accelerated updating process were scientific appropriateness, extent of current usage, pronounceability and use in other languages.

ADHS's mpox dashboard for Friday reports a total of 575 cases in the state, with 36 hospitalizations and no deaths. It reported 570 cases as of Nov. 28, with the same totals for hospitalizations and deaths. Coconino County continues to account for 1.2% of mpox cases in the state; its total is still seven.

More information about public health in Coconino County, including influenza, COVID and mpox, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.