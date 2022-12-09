Flu and RSV slows in Coconino County; bivalent booster eligibility expands

COVID-19 metrics in Coconino County continued to be at medium community level the week ending Dec. 3, according to the latest Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) reports. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) case rates, while lower than last week’s numbers, continue to be above five-year averages for previous seasons.

COVID

One community level indicator for COVID rose to the medium category this week, while the other fell into the low category. Because overall community level is based on the highest indicator, Coconino County continues to have a medium community level.

The rate of new COVID admissions is now 11.2 per 100,000 (a medium level), up from last week’s rate of 6.3 per 100,000. A total of 9.2% of staffed inpatient beds (a low level) were occupied by COVID patients for the week, down from the previous rate of 11%.

After falling last week, the number of new COVID cases in the county rose slightly this week to 213 (a rate of 149.3 per 100,000) from 199 (139.5 per 100,000) the prior week. The rate of positive tests stayed almost the same, moving from 16.1% to 16%, while the number of tests conducted fell slightly from 1,360 to 1,223.

Residents aged 65 and older had both the highest case rate (259 per 100,000) and positivity (21.5%) for the week.

The number of COVID hospitalizations fell slightly this week (from 17 to 15), as did the number of COVID deaths (two were reported this week and three last week). The rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness (CLI) fell to 10.7% from 13% the week before.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported this week that in October unvaccinated Arizonans aged 5 and older were 20 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID and 38 times more likely to die of the disease than those vaccinated with the bivalent booster. They were 7.6 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID and 10 times more likely to die than vaccinated individuals without the updated booster.

On Friday, eligibility for the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID booster vaccinations (also known as updated boosters) expanded to include children between 6 months and 5 years old, based on recommendations from the FDA and CDC. CCHHS's social media notes that appointments for the boosters can be made at its clinic beginning Thursday.

CCHHS’s COVID and flu vaccination clinic has moved from online to phone scheduling for its appointments. It offers COVID and flu vaccines (including boosters) for eligible individuals 6 months and older on a weekly basis. Appointments are highly encouraged, though walk-ins will be taken as availability allows.

More information is available on CCHHS’s website. To make an appointment call 928-679-7222.

Influenza/RSV

Coconino County added 71 influenza cases to its count as of Dec. 9, bringing its total for the season so far to 738. The previous week’s total was 254 new cases.

This week’s addition represents a 205% increase over the five-year average for the week, with the overall total having a 1,155% increase compared to the five-year average.

The number of new (RSV) cases in Coconino County also fell this week, to 48 from 112 the week before. The total for the season so far is now 334 cases.

Mpox

As of Dec. 5, Coconino County’s mpox case total is still seven. The Arizona Department of Health Services added four cases to its statewide count the week of Nov. 20, bringing the total to 577. A total of 36 hospitalizations and zero deaths due to mpox in Arizona have been reported to date, the same as last week’s total.

More information about COVID, mpox, influenza and RSV in Coconino County, including vaccination and testing locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.