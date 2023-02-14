Valentine’s Day is always a mad dash for florists across the country, but this year Flagstaff’s Sutcliffe Floral found themselves with the added heart-pumping challenge of making their deliveries ahead of a powerful winter storm.

“Organized chaos,” were the two words Sutcliffe’s owner, Kelly Tulloss, used to describe the clip of activity within her shop on Monday.

“We absolutely love this holiday — spreading love throughout our community,” Tulloss said. “But it is long days, long hours trying to get everything prepped.”

In order to meet the V-Day demand, Tulloss brought on 12 additional employees to supplement her usual staff of six. Some of these employees came from other downtown businesses — such as Brightside Bookshop — who received Tulloss’ call for aid the week prior. Together, the reinforced team set to task arranging over 2,000 roses into bouquets and vases. Meanwhile, Tulloss herself stayed busy answering phone calls for last-minute orders and tending to drop-in customers.

“But the really crazy thing now is that we have a foot of snow coming,” Tulloss said. “So we've called all of those deliveries for tomorrow and we're pushing them to today.”

As of Monday, the Valentine’s Day storm was predicted to be significant enough that National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning and cautioned against road travel.

Tulloss knows better than to bet against the weather.

“Last year we had two vehicles get hit in accidents because of the snow,” she said.

To accommodate the deliveries a day early, Tulloss had 10 drivers running flowers across town.

“We’ll easily do 60 deliveries today,” she said. These deliveries will go to residences as well as to senior living centers and schools across town.

“A little bit of everyone,” she added with a smile.

Even with an abridged schedule brought on by a winter storm warning, Valentine’s Day is not a 24-hour affair. Tulloss and her team had been busy with Valentine’s roses since last Friday, when the majority of her stock arrived on a truck from a wholesaler in Phoenix. The head start was a necessity. Roses arrive dehydrated, Tulloss explained, and need to be stripped of thorns, given a fresh cut, rehydrated for at least five hours before they can truly be prepped and arranged.

Roses weren’t the only Sutcliffe holiday offering. Tulloss had also stocked larkspur and delphinium — species that she said resonate with the desire for wildflowers common to mountain towns like Flagstaff.

“We’ll do a ton of wildflower bouquets,” Tullos said.

Aside from aesthetics, Tulloss said other types of wildflowers can be desirable around Valentine’s Day for cost considerations as well. The price of roses rockets around the holiday.

“The roses are just at a premium because the growers jack the price up,” Tulloss said. “Growers are putting surcharges on the boxing, the trucking, the extra wrap — anything you can imagine, they tack on a service charge.”

“It takes some of the fun out of it,” she admitted. “It’s just such a bummer.”

Price-gouging in the free market of flowers aside, Tulloss said she enjoys being part of the community’s myriad expressions of love and appreciation.

“Doesn't matter if it's a grandma, or a friend,” she said. “It doesn't have to be romantic, just anyone that you're thinking about, that you love and care for.”

For florists like Tulloss, the rush doesn’t immediately end after Valentine’s Day. There are always stragglers, she said, who are making orders the day after or later.

“The day after I wouldn't say is quite relaxing,” Tulloss said. “It takes a couple of days to kind of wind down.”

“But then?” she laughed. “A hot bath and a glass of wine.”