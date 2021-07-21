Flooding tame Wednesday in Flagstaff as rainwater mainly sticks to washes, drainages

Wednesday's flooding was the fourth time in just over a week that Russo said she has stood outside her house and watched water rush past. She and her fiancé just bought the house in May.

“We live here with our 1-year-old daughter. She's actually had a lot of fun with this because she got to play in mud and watch big tractors,” Russo said.

Indeed, the water appears not to have dampened Russo’s spirits either.

Between her home and the drainage sit several large concrete barriers and a number of sandbags. Even so, water has found a way past, flowing through Russo’s parking space and into the street. But Russo said the barriers seemed to be doing their job much better overall this time than past days.

Russo said they did get some water inside the house on Tuesday of last week, when flooding started to show its ugly head in the city. That day, water seep into the living room, damaging about 2 inches of drywall along that side of the house.

And with her and her fiancé’s wedding just a few days away, they decided that while this may be their home, they should move some of the most important things out of the house.

Namely, Russo said, her wedding dress is now kept at her mother-in-law's house in Greenlaw.