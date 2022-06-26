Flooding reported in Flagstaff Sunday as storm drops rain throughout area

4 p.m. update: Areas to the north of Flagstaff received the most rain today, according to the Flagstaff Alert Data Display.

Peak View Street, Schultz Creek off Highway 180, Frances Short Pond, West Avenue and Switzer Washes all received over an inch of rain in the span of about two hours, with Observatory Mesa recording 1.89 inches over the same timeframe.

The Rio de Flag at both Sinclair Wash and Butler saw slightly less rain (between 0.5 and 0.8 inches), as did the Spruce Ave. Wash. Areas further south, especially below I-40, saw even less, with most recording precipitation between 0.10 and 0.25 inches.

Further to the north, Government Tank, Waterline Road 3 and Shultz Basin 9 received between 0.5 and 0.75 inches, with areas around Mt. Elden and the Dry Lake Hills (including the Museum Fire scar) seeing less, between 0.25 and 0.45 inches.

2:50 p.m. update: The NWS forecast predicts a 73% chance of precipitation until 5 p.m. today, followed by a 60% chance through 8 p.m. Looking ahead, Monday through Wednesday this week have a much lower chance of precipitation (a maximum probability between 25% and 35%), with chances increasing to a maximum of 52% Thursday.

The forecast continues to have a chance of rain through at least next weekend.

Information about flooding from Coconino County, including tips about health safety and what to do afterward, is available at coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area

Original post: Heavy rain brought flooding to Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon.

Flooding has been reported along Milton and Route 66 and the underpass is closed. Areas near Wupatki Trails and NAU have also reported flooding.

Areas under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service today include areas around Flagstaff and north to Fort Valley. Sunset Crater, Wupatki Trails, Timberline, Fernwood and Pine Mountain Estates are under a warning as well, which had been affected by the recent fires.

“Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is occuring,” according to the warning. “Rockslides and mudslides will likely occur in steep terrain.”

APS has reported power outages affecting a total of about 1,313 customers in Flagstaff due to the storms. Areas affected include Cedar Ave. to Rose St. and Aris Street to Fourth Street as well as Taylor Springs to Coyote Pass Road and Elk Tank Road to Snowbowl Road, Cedar Aveune to Second Avenue, West Street to Steves Boulevard.

“We’ve received multiple reports of outages in this area caused by storm-related conditions. As the storm passes and it becomes safe, field personnel will be dispatched to assess the extent of the damage and restore power,” according to the outage map.

As of 2:10 p.m., power was expected to be restored between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m, depending on the area. Some areas in west Flagstaff that had experienced an outage already had power restored.

The outage map is available at outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer.

