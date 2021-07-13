Flooding in Flagstaff Tuesday closes roads, clogs storm drains and leaves neighborhoods a 'muddy mess'

“In a sick sort of way, I was happy to see it,” Dawz said of the flooding.

If nothing else, Drawz said he and his neighbors were finally able to see whether all the work they have done, and that of city and county staff, has been worth it.

For nearly two years since the Museum Fire, sandbags and concrete barriers have lined homes and streets across much of the area.

Drawz said up until last month, much of their driveway was blocked by concrete barriers. Those barriers have been a real inconvenience, Drawz said, prevented them from using a significant amount of their driveway.

As a result they decided to talk to the county and sign the papers to get those barriers removed just three weeks ago.

Now that flooding has occurred, Drawz said he is undecided as to if they made the right choice to get the barriers taken down. Drawz admitted the absence of the barriers left his home less defended, but he added he thought that water still may have made it through nonetheless.

