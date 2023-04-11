Runoff flooding continued to impact neighborhoods around Flagstaff Tuesday as the area saw a continuation of warmer weather melting snow left over from the winter.

The National Weather Service’s website noted that Tuesday would likely be the warmest day this week, with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees above average and a high of 72 degrees in Flagstaff.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly as the wind rises Wednesday and Thursday (gusts of 30-35 mph and a high of 66 are expected Wednesday while Thursday is expected to have gusts between 35 and 40 mph and a high of 55).

On Monday night, the runoff meant the Schultz Creek detention basins reached full capacity, according to a city press release. The basins were built in the fall of 2022 to help mitigate flooding after the Pipeline Fire. Together, the basins can detain over 18 million gallons of water, about the size of 28 Olympic swimming pools.

Tuesday’s announcement said water from the overflowing basins is expected to cross the Schultz Creek culvert at Highway 180, moving toward the Rio de Flag. This has the potential to impact Coconino Estates (an area that saw postfire flooding multiple times last summer), the release said, though it did not suggest that residents in those areas take mitigation measures beyond those recommended in response to last summer’s Pipeline Fire.

“Please note that the Schultz Creek detention basins are fully functioning and were designed to allow for the safe overtopping of water while allowing for debris and sediment to settle within the basins,” it said.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) was working to repair damage to the Schultz Creek culvert and said an earlier debris blockage is no longer in place.

Along the same road, Fire Station 5 has been affected by the runoff as well, with the main entrance and surrounding sidewalk closed due to the damage. The fire station is still running as usual, the city said, though out of a second entrance.

Snowmelt continues to affect other neighborhoods throughout the city. The city specifically noted that the flooding in Cheshire is from Observatory Mesa and not the basins, noting that this may continue alongside the warm weather.

Self-fill sandbags (and “a limited supply of pre-made sandbags”) are available at Thorpe Park by Aztec Street (by the softball fields) and at the Coconino County Health and Human Services building (2625 N. King St.).

“Sandbags should only be used near doors and windows of homes and should not be placed around property lines as this can create an adverse impact to neighboring homes,” the release said.

The Rio de Flag runs over Herold Ranch Road near the Little America Hotel. The river is usually dry, but since early March, water has been covering the road.

The water has ebbed and flowed over the past month -- between seven inches and three feet deep, said resident Jen Kotalik.

Kotalik has lived on the other side of that road for more than 20 years and said she hadn't seen this amount or duration of flooding before. The road is currently under two feet of water -- three in some places with potholes -- and has been since April 3.

Passenger cars and even SUVs are unable to cross the Rio with this level of flooding, so the residents have been parking their cars along the side of the road and catching a ride with their neighbors who have trucks lifted high enough to cross. Nearby, River Valley Road has been completely overtaken by the water and some residents are finding creative ways to get to work.

The only other way in and out of the area for residents of Forest Dale, the neighborhood behind Herold Ranch Road is on foot, Kotalik said, which isn’t an option for a variety of residents -- those with physical limitations or a job they need to be at on time, for example. So people keep crossing the water.

“There are signs that say ‘do not enter when flooded’ on either side of the river and of course, there are new teenage drivers, people that live out there — everyone is driving through that is able to,” Kotalik said. She has been getting rides across from a friend with a lifted truck.

“It’s very nice that we have people willing to help each other. …The situation we’re in right now, it’s clear and obvious that the residents past the Herold Ranch Road need another access way out,” Kotalik said.

Ed Farnam, who’s lived in Forest Dale for about 30 years, said the last time he’d seen this amount of flooding was in 2005, when a “super pineapple express” brought heavy spring rain to the area. The water over the road was four feet deep at times then, he said, which was when the depth gauge was installed.

“That melted all the snow plus the rain and the river to my memory was three to four feet deep for quite a while. Both Lake Marys filled and Walnut Canyon flowed for months,” he said.

The road usually gets water several times a year -- with melting snow, monsoon rains or other weather -- he said, though rarely as deep as right now.

“This is definitely the most we’ve seen in quite a long time and the longest,” he said. “....It’s on and off for weeks now.”

Farnam has a lifted truck, so transportation isn’t an issue up to a foot and a half of water. When that happens, they try to wait out the flood. There used to be a forest road that provided an alternative route, but that is now behind locked gates.

Both Farnam and Kotalik mentioned the J.W. Powell expansion project as something that might have prevented their neighborhoods recent access issues.

The project originally included improvements to Herold Ranch Road that would have prevented flooding from making the road impassible, they said. City Council approved an alternative alignment in July 2022, which is currently under study.