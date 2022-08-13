Flooding closes US 89 north of Flagstaff

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced US 89 was closed Friday at around 10:30 in the morning. The highway flooded about five miles north of Campbell Avenue, according to ADOT, at mile post 430.

Both north bound lanes were closed initially after water drug mud and debris across the roadway, draining from the median and ultimately pooling in the path of drivers on their way toward Cameron and Page.

"We do have troopers assisting with traffic control," Said Bart Graves, the with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. "We've had flooding issues in that area a few other times this summer. Our responsibility is to insure public safety by making sure people don't drive into the flooded area and have to be rescued."

By about 12:30 pm one lane had re-opened, as an ADOT crew worked to address what looked like a very large puddle in the highway.

Standing water remained on the west side of the road, where crews on scene speculated a culvert might have collapsed.

"The length of closure depends on the weather and other factors such as debris removal which ADOT will handle," Graves said. A bulldozer, excavator, and dump truck were on site, working to quickly move water and material. The highway reopened a couple hours later.