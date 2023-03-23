Flooded utility tunnels on Northern Arizona University’s Mountain Campus caused several buildings to be evacuated Wednesday.

Cold water from the week’s precipitation came in contact with hot water lines, causing steam to enter several north campus buildings through underground tunnels.

Students reported a “suspicious odor" that was quickly determined to be nontoxic, according to NAU spokesperson Kimberly Ott. The smell, according to the university, was not related to a gas leak, and turned out to be more or less a nuisance for students and staff.

McDonald Hall, Raymond Hall, Allen Hall, Wilson Hall, Tinsley Hall, Calderon Living Community, Cowden Hall, the Student Academic Services building and The Gateway Center were all evacuated. All nine buildings were being vented by noon Wednesday.

According to Ott, sweeps were done by first responders and university personnel to ensure the buildings were safe to re-enter and identify the source of the smell. By about 1 p.m., the source had been discovered. Roughly 27% of NAU’s campus living communities were under evacuation for at least an hour.

It was about 33 degrees outside around the time the nine buildings were being vented, so students were advised via NAU’s alert system to use the DuBois Center, located on south campus, the University Union on north campus, the Health and Learning Center (HLC), or the Fieldhouse for temporary shelter.

By 12:30 p.m. Wilson Hall was deemed safe to re-enter. University personnel continued to work on venting the other buildings, testing air quality for safety. By 1 p.m. Cowden Hall had been cleared for re-entry, and work began to drain water from the campus tunnels.

Evacuation orders continued to lift throughout the afternoon, as air quality was tested in each building, and the residence halls and Gateway Center were ventilated.

Ott said no one was injured or sickened by the odor or evacuations.