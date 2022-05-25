Flood siren installation begins in Flagstaff neighborhoods

Installation of flood sirens in the Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods began this week.

The sirens are being provided by the City of Flagstaff and the Coconino County Flood Control District with financial support from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Installation will continue through May. Testing, training and public awareness of the siren alert system will take place at various times throughout June.

The four elevated, high-power speaker arrays will emit alarm sounds and voice messages to residents when rain thresholds are triggered within the burn scar above the Flagstaff neighborhoods. Emergency messages from the sirens will repeat in English and Spanish. The sirens will operate alongside free emergency notification alerts text messages.

The purchase of the sirens was unanimously approved by the Coconino County Board of Supervisors following destructive 2021 flooding from the Museum Fire burn scar.

There are currently three thresholds programmed for the siren operation. The first threshold is activated by 0.25 inches of rainfall in 15 minutes as measure by rain gauges in the fire scar. At this threshold, emergency personnel from the city and county will begin advanced monitoring, but no sirens or emergency alert messages will be activated.

The second threshold is 0.40 inches of rainfall in 15 minutes, at which point an emergency notification alert will be issued only for the Mount Elden Estates neighborhood. The siren alert system will also be activated, and city and county official will post alerts on social media.

At the third threshold of 0.75 inches in 15 minutes, an emergency notification alert will be issued for Mount Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview Homes and Sunnyside neighborhoods. Text messages alerts will be sent to registered numbers in these areas, the siren alert system will be activated, and city and county officials will post alerts on social media.

The installation of these flood sirens is just one of many mitigation efforts that the city and county have been working on to address flooding from the Museum Fire scar.

Residents can sign up for emergency notification alert text messages at coconino.az.gov/ready. To hear the siren sounds that will be used by the Museum Flood area siren alert system, please visit museumfloodprojects.com/sirensystem.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0