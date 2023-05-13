Flagstaff residents are invited to participate in volunteer days this spring and summer to help prepare neighborhoods for the upcoming monsoon season. Volunteers can assist with activities including filling sandbags, placing or removing sandbags or removing debris from channels and drainages.

Each event will be from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. although volunteers are asked to arrive at about 8:45 a.m.

Two volunteer events will focus on filling and placing sand bags, the first on May 19 and the second on June 7. Both will be in front of Coconino County Health and Human Services, 2625 N King St.

A sign up for those events can be found at bit.ly/Floodvolunteer.

Additionally, on the first Saturdays of June, July and August volunteers are invited to help clean up sections of the Rio de Flag by removing trash, debris, invasive species, and trimming channel-blocking vegetation.

A sign up for those events can be found at bit.ly/WatershedVolunteer.

For questions on any of these events, please contact Steven Thompson, City of Flagstaff Volunteer and Event Coordinator, at steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov