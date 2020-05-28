Flood-area residents can get free sandbags for repair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coconino County Flood Control District and the City of Flagstaff are helping Museum Flood area residents prepare for the coming monsoon season by letting residents use new sandbags to repair their sandbag walls.

Sandbags will be placed on pallets in neighborhoods in the Museum Fire flood area, and will be available through June 17, 2020. A flyer was distributed in English and Spanish to area residents.

County staff began distributed Wednesday, May 27 along Paradise Drive and Grandview Drive and throughout Sunnyside by the end of this week. The county will also place a pallet of sandbags at the entry of Mount Elden estates development.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Liz Archuleta, whose district includes the Sunnyside area, recommended people continue to keep their flood barriers through the 2020 monsoon season which officially runs from June 15 through Sept. 30. The maintenance of sandbag walls is the exclusive responsibility of property owners.

Elderly or disabled residents who require assistance with their wall can call 9820679-8525 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.