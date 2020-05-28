Flood-area residents can get free sandbags for repair

Coconino County Flood Control District and the City of Flagstaff are helping Museum Flood area residents prepare for the coming monsoon season by letting residents use new sandbags to repair their sandbag walls.
Sandbags will be placed on pallets in neighborhoods in the Museum Fire flood area, and will be available through June 17, 2020. A flyer was distributed in English and Spanish to area residents.
County staff began distributed Wednesday, May 27 along Paradise Drive and Grandview Drive and throughout Sunnyside by the end of this week. The county will also place a pallet of sandbags at the entry of Mount Elden estates development.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Liz Archuleta, whose district includes the Sunnyside area, recommended people continue to keep their flood barriers through the 2020 monsoon season which officially runs from June 15 through Sept. 30. The maintenance of sandbag walls is the exclusive responsibility of property owners.
Elderly or disabled residents who require assistance with their wall can call 9820679-8525 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"Coming off of the driest monsoon season ever, it's critical for Museum-area residents to remember that the threat of monsoon flooding is real and will remain for years to come," Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Liz Archuleta said.
Anyone who has not already signed up for emergency notifications can do so at www.coconino.az.gov/ready or by claling the county's emergency management departent 928-679-8311.
Empty sandbags can be put in trash receptacles; however, filled sandbags cannot be put in city trash cans or placed curbside for city bulk pickup. Sandbags can either be taken to the Cinder Lake Landfill at 6770 Landfill Road or, if they are in good shape, returned to the sandbag station at 2625 N. King Street.
Damaged sandbags can also be cut open so that the cinders can spread in unpaved portions of properties such as driveways or garden areas. The county asked people not dump cinders in street gutters.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.