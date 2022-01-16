Flagstaff's treasure trove: At Fourth Street Vintage age and beauty go hand in hand

When the building once occupied by Flagstaff Farmers Market went up for lease, Laura and Bill Buehler jumped at the opportunity.

The two had visions of opening their own store for a long time. They dreamed of an antique shop that offered the best of the best, the stuff you can’t find just anywhere else, from vintage motorcycles and bikes to life-sized porcelain signs. The things you see on TV shows like American Pickers or Antiques Roadshow, but rarely find in real life.

“When the space popped up a year ago we thought maybe the building was too big, we worried what was going to happen with COVID. We asked ourselves, ‘Are we gonna fail or is it gonna be good?’” Buehler said. “And it’s good. It’s really good. Flagstaff has shown the love even more than we thought.”

Fourth Street Vintage is packed to the brim with treasures – old gas pumps, records, mid century modern furniture, toy cars from the 1950s, original movie posters from the silent era, authentic Persian rugs, entire booths from restaurants with the leather still bright red and in mint condition – name something, especially something obscure, and the Buehlers probably sell it.

“We are definitely trying to keep it to a different level,” Buehler said. “People think of antique stores as just dishes and doilies and dolls and we want to be a little more edgy than that.”

The shop is carefully curated, with items large and small that the couple source from different states. Old barns, estate sales and storage units are just a handful of what supply Fourth Street Vintage. COVID has confined the Buehler’s shopping travel primarily to Arizona, but, even through the pandemic, they have managed to stock the store weekly.

“We have our regular customers who come in like two, three, four times a week just because they know we bring in a truckload of new stuff,” Buehler said. “Because we are so new some people still don’t know we’re here, but the ones who do love us and come in very often and usually walk out with something.”

Both Buehler’s came to the vintage trade via different routes. Bill restored and sold WWII tanks and helicopters and collected artifacts from the era for many years. Laura ran a graphic design business with her mother in Prescott before she began working with her husband. Though she entered the picture later than he did, she has since become an old hat at the job, cultivating a keen eye for what she calls “the good old stuff.”

“When you look at something vintage it’s just so beautiful, and it’s still here today which means it was made well,” she said. “You can appreciate the time and effort that was put into the stuff that was made back then. Something as simple as a milk bottle. Now we consume tons of plastic bottles, back then it would be brought to your front door in a nice glass jar.”

It wasn’t easy opening the store in the midst of COVID but somehow they managed, rearranging furniture so people could social distance and saying goodbye to their two sons every morning so they could run the business while the two finished high school over Zoom.

After just a year in business, Fourth Street Vintage won "Best Thrift Store" in the most recent Best of Flag annual competition.

“We just want to thank Flagstaff for being so amazing and supporting this dream,” Buehler said.

