Flagstaff's religious leaders prepare for Christmas services amid pandemic

Christmas Eve is often a day on which even those who are only marginally religious make their way to church and partake in services.
But this year, as has been the case since March, those services are likely to look very different.
With cases of COVID-19 spiking and health officials asking residents not to travel to see family for the holidays, local Christian leaders have had to find ways for congregants to celebrate the birth of Jesus safely.
Based on the listings in the newspaper alone, it is clear that for many congregations, celebrating safely means celebrating virtually with live streamed services. But not all.
Pastor Adam Barnhart at the Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church said they have organized a drive-in service on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of Sinagua Middle School.
“We’re pulling in flatbed trailers to make a stage up front and decorating the heck out of those, and then piping everything through a short-distance FM broadcaster,” Barnhart said. “You know, [organizing it] has been a huge stress ball, but I'm kind of excited about it because people will get to see each other even through car windows.”
Since March, Barnhart said, their services have almost been entirely virtual. Each week he will record the service and upload it to YouTube where congregants can then view it.
He said that when it was warmer they also began organizing drive-in communions so that congregants could take the sacrament. But as the weather turned, it was no longer practical for Barnhart and a handful of volunteers to be administering the service in the cold for three hours.
Meanwhile, Father William Schmid at the San Francisco de Asis Parish said they will have services both live streamed and in person but in a socially distanced manner.
Schmid said they have been conducting services in person since about the end of May.
“We kind of blocked off pews and sections of pews to create units where people can sit social distanced. And we scaled back the amount of music that we do. Right now, we're kind of keeping it instrumental,” Schmid said.
But because of those safety requirements, there is allowed far fewer congregants at any one service. And that means more services than usual.
“So this year, our bishop gave permission for Christmas Eve masses to begin at noon. So we have basically a mass every two hours, from noon until 10 p.m., plus an additional mass in the gym at 4:15 p.m. So we have seven masses Christmas Eve,” Schmid said. “We had to cancel our Christmas play that was normally right before the 4 o'clock mass, just because we didn't want to put any kids at risk.”
With many struggling this year, Schmid said he has actually seen growth in the congregation.
Barnhart said with some folks desperate for human connection, he is expecting as many as 300 people to take part in their service. He has already discussed overflow parking in case the need arises.
“People need to feel like they're a part of something because everyone is so stinking isolated,” Barnhart said. “It'll just be kind of a down-home thing. You know, we're going to get together and there'll be guitar and piano and vocalists, nothing huge production wise, no fireworks or anything, but it'll be what it needs to be.”