Flagstaff's religious leaders prepare for Christmas services amid pandemic

He said that when it was warmer they also began organizing drive-in communions so that congregants could take the sacrament. But as the weather turned, it was no longer practical for Barnhart and a handful of volunteers to be administering the service in the cold for three hours.

Meanwhile, Father William Schmid at the San Francisco de Asis Parish said they will have services both live streamed and in person but in a socially distanced manner.

Schmid said they have been conducting services in person since about the end of May.

“We kind of blocked off pews and sections of pews to create units where people can sit social distanced. And we scaled back the amount of music that we do. Right now, we're kind of keeping it instrumental,” Schmid said.

But because of those safety requirements, there is allowed far fewer congregants at any one service. And that means more services than usual.