Flagstaff's Mrs. Rogers? Museum of Northern Arizona's Soliday relates to kids on screen

To fill the void, MNA marketing director Kristan Hutchison hit upon the idea of a children’s show touching on the themes that the museum inhabits — geologic history, Native American cultures and artwork, prehistoric creatures that once roamed these foothills — but in a fun way that would keep kids’ eyes glued to the screen.

“It was one of the first emails I sent after we realized the museum was closing down — get Mari Soliday to do this,” Hutchison said. “I knew she’d do great. She’s really a born educator. Every time I see her around children there’s a light that goes off. She’s genuinely empathetic and she finds a way of reaching kids and displays her honest feelings.”

In a way, Soliday was born for this role. In another respect, however, it was a complete reach for her.

She adores children and seems to have an innate ability to relate on their level -- not surprising since she spent nearly a decade as an educator in elementary schools. But she had never “performed” in front of a camera — “scared me to death,” she said — and, in her capacity as MNA’s volunteer coordinator, had actually spent much of her time in recent years dealing with people on the opposite end of the age spectrum: docents.