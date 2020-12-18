Flagstaff's Mrs. Rogers? Museum of Northern Arizona's Soliday relates to kids on screen

On camera, she sometimes wears a cardigan sweater, albeit sans zipper. She uses that soothing, evenly modulated voice that can entrance even the most rambunctious little ones. She looks straight into the camera and talks directly to the audience, wide-eyed, with genuine childlike wonder.
Mari Soliday is, it seems, Mr. Rogers incarnate.
“No,” said Soliday, blushing beneath her COVID-19 mask, “because I don’t change my shoes (on camera).”
Fair enough.
But since March, when the pandemic essentially shut down all programs at the Museum of Northern Arizona, Soliday has hosted the twice-monthly “Family Friday” Facebook Live virtual program, during which she engages elementary-aged children in the science and culture of the Colorado Plateau with fun activities, informative guests and challenging science experiments viewers can try at home.
Mrs. Soliday’s Neighborhood is perhaps the most watched program on the MNA pandemic video lineup, drawing hundreds of viewers both from Flagstaff and far-flung locales such as Williams and Sweden.
“Family Friday” was born out of necessity since the museum’s extensive children’s education program was put on indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus, the popular Discovery Room near the back of the building sadly gone dark and silent.
To fill the void, MNA marketing director Kristan Hutchison hit upon the idea of a children’s show touching on the themes that the museum inhabits — geologic history, Native American cultures and artwork, prehistoric creatures that once roamed these foothills — but in a fun way that would keep kids’ eyes glued to the screen.
“It was one of the first emails I sent after we realized the museum was closing down — get Mari Soliday to do this,” Hutchison said. “I knew she’d do great. She’s really a born educator. Every time I see her around children there’s a light that goes off. She’s genuinely empathetic and she finds a way of reaching kids and displays her honest feelings.”
In a way, Soliday was born for this role. In another respect, however, it was a complete reach for her.
She adores children and seems to have an innate ability to relate on their level -- not surprising since she spent nearly a decade as an educator in elementary schools. But she had never “performed” in front of a camera — “scared me to death,” she said — and, in her capacity as MNA’s volunteer coordinator, had actually spent much of her time in recent years dealing with people on the opposite end of the age spectrum: docents.
But she jumped at the chance. And she’s gained a following. It might not have surprised Hutchison, who films and helps shape the episodes, but it seems to have taken Soliday aback.
“I can’t believe the response; I’m so blessed,” she said, her voice rising in pitch as she brushes back her blonde bangs.
Soliday may be 55 years old, with two grown sons (ages 23 and 21), yet she has retained a childlike enthusiasm and knack for relating to children with neither condescension nor phony cheer. Strange but fitting, she admitted, how her career has always circled back to educating youngsters.
“I’m a child myself,” she said, giggling. “I just have a playful childness about me. I’m not serious. I never grew up, I guess. I’ve been lucky enough to have the Peter Pan Syndrome. Age doesn’t matter when it comes to (relating to) kids. It’s your energy and what’s in your heart.”
Whether she’s explaining how Native Americans use grinding stones to make cornmeal, rolling up her sleeves and flexing her forearms, or showing how wooden tools are used to plant seeds, or tramping through Picture Canyon to inspect some Native rock art, or demonstrating how to make a traditional toy spinning top out of cardboard and a pencil, Soliday's sense of wonder and discovery shine through.
At one point while talking with a farmer in the museum’s demonstration garden, Soliday was handed an ear of blue corn. As she peeled off the husk and touched the kernels, she turned to the camera.
“You know, this is the first time I’ve ever touched corn that wasn’t in the store,” she said, a smile turning into a faux frown. “Oh, my gosh! That is so sad. I’m happy now, though.”
That was a Mr. Rogers moment, for sure.
She comes off on screen as kind of a fun aunt, the one willing to get down in the dirt and play with the little ones, such as when she grasped a native planting stick and huffed and puffed to dig a hole for seeds.
“Wow,” she told the audience, brushing away those bangs, “that was a lot of hard work.”
It’s not as if Soliday consciously channels Fred Rogers; it perhaps just comes naturally.
“He was my hero,” she said of the late public TV host. “I was an only child, and I was very lonely because I’m a social person. My mom and grandma raised me and they had to work, so I was spent time alone. I had my Barbie’s my stuffed animals, and I had Mr. Rogers, too.”
About those animals: Soliday said that, as a girl, she’d line them up in her room and play the role of teacher to the critters.
“I had good classroom management,” she cracked.
After graduating from Northern Arizona University with a degree in Recreation and Leisure Management, she was drawn back to working with children. She found a job teaching health and physical education at The Peak School, a private charter. Later, she would work in after-school programs in the public system.
Soliday’s first encounter with MNA came when her children were younger and wanted to attend the museum’s summer camp for children. Soliday volunteered at the camp and that eventually led to getting hired in 2011 to be volunteer coordinator and work on children’s educational initiatives and group tours.
“Being a nonprofit museum,” she said, “you have to wear many hats.”
One “hat” that she now gladly dons is “Family Friday” host. The first few episodes in the spring were a but rough around the edges production-wise because Soliday and Hutchison were working remotely from their respective homes. But now that they are back taping at MNA, the program flows seamlessly.
Post-COVID, expect “Family Friday” to continue online — but also with an in-person component. Soliday lives for face-to-face interaction with children, so she and Hutchison foresee a hybrid production with children as a sort of “studio audience” that participates.
“It’s a way we’re fulfilling our mission,” Hutchison said. “We’re reaching more people this way. This is one of those things that started during COVID that will probably continue after.”
If so, Soliday might want to think about getting her cardigan sweater dry cleaned and maybe buy some old-school sneakers — go full Mr. Rogers, in other words.
