Flagstaff's Laura Wilson shares her story of survival

One thing Wilson doesn’t want to convey is that she “won the battle” with cancer or that she is responsible for overcoming the long odds in dealing with her form of the disease.

“Beating cancer? I don’t ever want to say that, personally,” she said. “I look at it from a different perspective. I had nothing to do with it. I feel God spared me and my faith carried me and strengthened me, and my family and community carried us forward.”

She prayed, prayed hard. When she lay flat on her back for radiation treatments, strapped down and with her upper body and face encased in a hard-plastic mask, Wilson had the technicians crank up the contemporary Christian worship music CDs her friend burned for her.

“It was pretty terrifying,” she said. “That music saved me. I prayed the whole time under that mask. I prayed the cancer would attack what it needed to but that God would protect my eyes, my voice my hearing and swallow that I knew it could wreck. The music helped me keep my mind on God rather than freaking out about what was happening.”

When Wilson hears that same Christian music now, it still gets to her.

“Often it makes me cry,” she said. “It just brings back the emotion of so many things.”