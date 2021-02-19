Flagstaff's Laura Wilson shares her story of survival

That time in her life is over, thankfully. Laura Wilson, seven years on, has mostly resumed living in the B.C. period, before cancer. All is well, those difficult days behind her and many anticipated good times ahead.
Yet, what Wilson calls her “miraculous” medical journey, surviving stage-four nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a death sentence for many, will always be a part of her.
Outwardly, the Flagstaff speech therapist and mother of four is the picture of health, her blonde hair long and full, her energy level buzzing, her eyes (one blue, one hazel) alive and arresting. Inwardly, though, the years-long battle has changed Wilson in profound ways, strengthened the three bedrocks of her life: Christian faith, extended family and the Flagstaff community.
Being cancer-free, after all, does not mean the memories eventually will dissipate and the lessons learn fade. The ordeal Wilson, 52, endured — the radiation and chemotherapy treatments, the extended periods flat on her back needing a feeding tube — and the inner strength she summoned will always be a part of her, a part she is determined to share with others facing such struggles.
Next month, Wilson will be among nine women selected to tell their stories in the annual S.T.A.R.S. performance — “Survivors Tell A Real Story” — a benefit for the support organization, A 2nd Act, which helps ease the reentry into life, emotionally, physically and financially, for women recovering from cancer.
Wilson, who first documented her story in a 2017 memoir, “Strength to Run: Hope and Strength in the Race of Suffering,” was asked to write a spoken-word monologue and audition for a spot on the stage more than a year ago. She was chosen, but the gala benefit at a Scottsdale theater was canceled due to the pandemic and now, will be hosted online.
She also is in the process of offering a line of “Countdown” T-shirts to people undergoing radiation in Arizona medical centers. As the name implies, the back of the shirts feature the numbers 10 to 0, in descending order, upon which the patient can X-out the number after completion of each treatment. That was just one of many ways Wilson made it through a harrowing yearlong stretch of treatment.
Her motivation for sharing her story, the book and now the T-shirts is simple: to help others in the same position she was in seven years ago.
“My goal is to be able to inspire and encourage people with hope to get through something hard,” she said. “Look at this last year. It doesn’t have to be cancer. There’s this whole (COVID-19) stuff that’s rough and hard. I want to share. My strength, you know, wasn’t my own, but God’s.
“My hope is that people would see where my strength comes from. It’s a good reminder of support and community and people walking beside each other through hard times.”
'Long road of healing'
Wilson, certainly, has known hard times. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma is a particularly insidious, treatment-challenging cancer.
It manifests itself in a hard-to-reach place behind the nose and above the back of the throat called the nasopharynx. Its positioning makes it too remote and too invasive for surgery, so, according to Mayo Clinic literature, aggressive radiation and chemotherapy is the primary treatment option. What’s more, this type of cancer, said to be rare in the United States, is difficult to detect in its early stages.
And that, for Wilson, turned out to be the case. Back in 2013, she was a 45-year-old busy working mom with four children ages 17, 13, 10 and 7, whose husband Mark, had a time-consuming position high up in the Flagstaff Fire Department. Life played out in its usually frenetic way for her, shuttling kids to Little League and gymnastics practices, working as a speech therapist, rounding up the family each night for dinner.
Then everything changed.
One day, Wilson felt a lump on the right side of her neck. She had been feeling fine, had her usually energy. Still, the lump was worrisome. Her ear, nose and throat specialist in Flagstaff performed a biopsy and broke the news. Wilson said she and her husband were prepared by then; they’d done the Googling and knew cancer was a distinct possibility. But nasopharyngeal carcinoma was, frankly, scary in its severity and in its grim prognosis.
Suddenly, life meant seven weeks of radiation and chemo, five days a week, driving each weekday from Flagstaff to Phoenix for treatment and driving back each day afterward so that the parents could keep some semblance of normalcy for their children.
As Mark wrote in the preface to Laura’s book, it felt as if “a Mack truck” had hit the family. In no time, it seemed, Laura went from a cheery, healthy 40-something mom and therapist to a shell of herself. Her hair fell out, her weight dangerously dropped. She couldn’t swallow or talk and was hooked up to a feeding tube. The radiation, though targeting the cancer cells, also flayed portions of her mouth, throat, tongue, even the inside of her nasal passages.
She doesn’t cringe, recounting that ordeal. In fact, she almost speaks of it matter-of-factly.
“People call (radiation) the gift that keeps on giving,” she said. “It keeps affecting and damaging for a while. The cancer may gone, but my body was still getting worse. Radiation to head and neck burns soft tissue. My husband and I, we’d think, ‘This week it’ll get better.’ And doctors would say there’s probably a few more weeks like that."
Eventually, though, she did get better.
“It was a long road of healing,” Wilson said. “A slow process, climbing back out of a hole. There are still some lingering things I have. Radiation to head and neck destroys salivary glands and taste buds (affects) fibrous muscle things in the shoulder, neck and jaw. But in the whole scope of things, not a big deal."
One thing Wilson doesn’t want to convey is that she “won the battle” with cancer or that she is responsible for overcoming the long odds in dealing with her form of the disease.
“Beating cancer? I don’t ever want to say that, personally,” she said. “I look at it from a different perspective. I had nothing to do with it. I feel God spared me and my faith carried me and strengthened me, and my family and community carried us forward.”
She prayed, prayed hard. When she lay flat on her back for radiation treatments, strapped down and with her upper body and face encased in a hard-plastic mask, Wilson had the technicians crank up the contemporary Christian worship music CDs her friend burned for her.
“It was pretty terrifying,” she said. “That music saved me. I prayed the whole time under that mask. I prayed the cancer would attack what it needed to but that God would protect my eyes, my voice my hearing and swallow that I knew it could wreck. The music helped me keep my mind on God rather than freaking out about what was happening.”
When Wilson hears that same Christian music now, it still gets to her.
“Often it makes me cry,” she said. “It just brings back the emotion of so many things.”
But she has lived to tell her tale. Life is sweeter now, more precious, to be savored. Like a trip to Disneyland the family took at the end of 2013 at the end of treatment.
“For some reason, I really wanted to see Mickey Mouse,” she said. “That was important to me; I don’t know why. We finally found him and he grabbed my hand and grabbed my daughter’s hand — he knew nothing about it being important to me, whoever was in the Mickey costume — and we walked down Main Street, my daughter, Mickey and I.
“It was the best thing ever.”