Flagstaff's Gina Darlington: Educating and enlightening through dance

“It’s about educating the whole child through dance,” she explained. “We’ve had a lot of dancers come through our program. A few of them are (now) professional dancers, but most are not.

“But we believe they are better people because of having that dance experience. We have several doctors and scientists and river runners. It’s a huge spectrum. If my goal had been to train professional dancers, it would be a very small and different group. What really motivates me is the creativity and inclusiveness, using dance to make lives better and more fulfilling.”

To illustrate, she told the story of a withdrawn fifth-grade boy she taught at a Flagstaff school.

“He came in from Williams, had a single dad taking care of him,” she said. “He was very, well not rebellious, but he’d sit with his arms folded and kind of look at me in class. But I worked with him. Once I got him engaged — he became my helper — he loved coming to dance and opened up. Sometimes using your body to express yourself is great because you’re not good at expressing yourself verbally.”

Working with kids

Darlington, because of her arthritis, doesn’t do a great deal of hands-on teaching anymore. But when asked her favorite age of students, she doesn’t hesitate: 7- and 8-year-olds.