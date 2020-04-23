Flagstaff's Fourth Street bridge to close for three days
Flagstaff's Fourth Street bridge to close for three days

  •
Fourth Street Bridge

Southbound traffic merges from two lanes of South Fourth Street into a single lane to cross the pair of bridges over Interstate 40.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun file

As the project to replace the Fourth Street bridge over Interstate 40 in Flagstaff continues, the Arizona Department of Transportation will close the bridge from Monday, April 27, to Wednesday, April 29, while crews install new drainage pipe.

The full closure will be in place from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers heading south on Fourth Street should use Huntington Drive and Industrial Drive north of the work zone. Drivers heading north on Fourth Street can use Butler Avenue and Soliere Avenue south of the work zone.

Access for emergency vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians will remain during the closure.

The bridge, currently one lane in each direction, is being replaced with a wider bridge offering two lanes in each direction, a center turn lane and a protected path for bicycles and pedestrians on one side and a sidewalk on the other.

The project should be completed by winter.

