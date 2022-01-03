Flagstaff's first 2022 baby born on New Year's Day

Though the first baby of 2022 doesn't have a name yet, she has a large family.

"He’s happy, he’s been holding her, won’t let go,” Sheehan, the baby's mother, said of father Jeffery. They asked that their last name not be used in this article.

The baby girl was born at 1:06 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022, weighing seven pounds, four ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Sheehan said the New Year’s birthday was “really cool” and unexpected, coming almost a week before her Jan. 7 due date.

“That’s the first thing I asked when I got here,” she said. “Like, oh, were there any others?...There was another patient that came in and I had my baby by like 20 seconds and they were cheering for me.”

The baby hadn’t been named as of the evening of Jan. 1 -- ”just baby girl” for now, according to Sheehan.

She was born into a large family, with four older siblings (ages 13, 11, 4 and 1 and a half) on her mom’s side and two brothers on her dad’s.

The other kids are excited to meet their new sister, Sheehan said. “They want me home right now. Especially the little one, the little girl is like, ‘can you come home, Mom?’”

The family lives in Cameron, so it was an hour-long drive to Flagstaff Medical Center with the overnight snowfall. They started making sure the other children were situated around six that morning.

This birth was a little different due to the ongoing pandemic, Sheehan said. There aren't as many visitors, for example. She also caught COVID in October, though “thankfully it didn’t affect me that much or that bad.”

This birth, she said, was a little easier than the others, describing it as painful but quick.

“I’m just trying to get back to reality, because labor was pretty tough, it’s always different every time,” she said. “[It’s] never the same … I didn’t expect what I was expecting, but I did it. It was a huge finish line.”

When asked about her hopes for her newest daughter, Sheehan said they were similar to other parents bringing someone into the world.

“I just hope she just grows up to be happy, follow her dreams, that’s about it,” she said. “Just like any other parent wishes their child.”

