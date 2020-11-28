Flagstaff YMCA announces closure of its preschool service

Before the end of the year, the YMCA announced it will be ending its preschool service in Flagstaff amid low enrollment and revenues amid the pandemic.
The news, which was delivered to parents earlier this month, comes as childcare providers across the state struggle to stay afloat with no significant financial support on the horizon from the federal or state governments.
The Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children has reported that since the pandemic began, almost half of childcare providers across the state have been forced to close indefinitely.
YMCA spokesperson Shelby Tuttle said the closure of the program in Flagstaff has not been the only hard decision the organization has had to make recently. As membership dropped this year, YMCA programs have been scaled back or ended across the state.
Jenna Cooper, executive director for youth development at the YMCA, said for the Flagstaff preschool program, the closure was as much the result of low enrollment as it was of reduced funding.
Cooper said the program was designed to have about 40 children enrolled, and at times they have had as many as 60 children taking part. But in recent months, that number has plummeted to only 12.
That also hit the program financially. In addition to gym memberships backing YMCA childcare programs, they are also supported through enrollment fees.
“We just don't have enough kiddos to justify the the overhead expenses,” Cooper told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Unfortunately, with childcare centers, and especially nonprofit childcare centers, there really isn’t a cash reserve. They very much are businesses that run month to month, and we rely on that revenue coming in the door to pay just the operating costs.”
Tuttle said when the program ends on December 18, no one will be laid off; instead, childcare staff will be offered other hours in different departments.
But the closure puts parents like Rebecca Yerian in a tough spot.
Yarian said she enrolled her 4-year-old son Justin and her 1-year-old son Augustus in the YMCA’s program in March after the home daycare she had relied on ended.
The woman who ran that home program was pregnant, and considering the pandemic, she decided it was safest to end her daycare, Yarian said.
Yarian said she and her husband have already been looking for new childcare programs that can look after their kids while they are at work but it has not been easy.
“I guess I honestly don't know what the plan is, I've been on the phone all day calling daycares,” Yarian said. “I've toured a bunch of other preschools trying to find daycare, but some of them, they will take one kid but not the other, or the prices are outrageous.”
Yarian said she has found that she may have to spend close to $480 a week on childcare after the YMCA’s program ends.
If she can't find something more affordable, Yarian, who works at Northern Arizona University as a refrigerator technician, said it simply may not be worth it. In that case, she said she may have to quit her job and take on that daycare work herself.
Cooper said the program’s closure highlights how more support is needed from the federal and state governments for childcare programs.
“This is an unfortunate impact of the pandemic that we're seeing statewide and that all childcare centers are battling with,” Cooper said. “We’re asking parents, and we're advocating as well at the state level, to continue to provide support for childcare providers, [for leaders] to see these closures and to provide support at a state level and on a federal level. Because, truly, that’s what it's going to take in order to keep this important lifeline around for communities.”
