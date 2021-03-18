Flagstaff wood artist carves out a living, one image at a time

The wood itself is part of the appeal for Kruse. Back when he started, living in the Valley, Kruse would cruise the area on the quarterly bulk pick-up trash day looking for discarded fencing or pallets. He likes the idea of giving wood new life, repurposing it in an eye-pleasing way. And to Kruse, no piece of wood is too weathered or withered that it can’t be fashioned into something beautiful.

He pointed to a stack of boards in a corner of his workshop -- a collection of 6-foot fence posts, 2-by-4s, flooring and such. He reached in and excavated a rotting board that used to be part of a gate, discolored by age and split down the middle in splintered angles, with some paint peeling off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trash? Hardly.

“I like that it’s weathered,” he said. “The colors are great and often times it brings out the grain in the wood. I worked with a guy down in Phoenix who refurbished gates and he’d give me all his old wood, all different colors. I was like a kid in a candy store.”

Kruse has no problem finding wood for his canvases. It’s everywhere, especially since, in Flagstaff, bulk pickup is monthly and people often leave perfectly serviceable wood at the curb.