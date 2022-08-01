Flagstaff woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for attempted drug sale

Tiffany Bercu, a longtime Flagstaff resident and former medical assistant, was issued the minimum sentence of two years in prison Thursday, after she was found guilty of attempting to sell heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The 35-year-old mother of three was arrested in February of 2021 for attempting to sell 2.2 grams of meth and 1.8 grams of heroin in July and August of 2020.

Those sales were Bercu’s attempt to support her own addiction, her attorney argued -- one that began with a prescription.

Following a viral spinal infection that caused severe pain and temporary paralysis, Bercu’s doctor treated her with opioid pain killers. When her prescription ran out, Bercu attempted to self-medicate with street drugs. She had no prior criminal record.

Bercu is approaching her second year of sobriety, just as she begins her two-year sentence. According to court documents, she completed a methadone recovery program before relapsing in 2019 and again sought treatment for mental health challenges and addiction at Southwest Behavioral Health Services in March of 2021.

According to a sentencing memorandum submitted by Bercu’s defense, she is certified by the Veteran’s Administration to be the sole caregiver for her husband. He suffered a traumatic brain injury during tours of duty in the Iraq War. At the time of her sentencing, Bercu had been holding two jobs and caring for her children.

Four tearful character witnesses, including Bercu’s nephew and sisters, spoke on her behalf in court Thursday. Bercu’s attorney, Lee Phillips, made an impassioned case for the minimum sentence. Philips went so far as to say he may never have felt so strongly that a defendant was facing too harsh a punishment under the law. Bercu had entered a prison-only plea of two to two and a half years followed by supervised probation under the department of corrections -- a shorter sentence or supervised probation were not on the table.

Both in the memorandum and in court, Phillips would call Bercu a “poster child for recovery.” Those who spoke on her behalf mentioned that she had made mistakes, but acted as a role model for people facing addiction.

Phillips would also cite what he called inconsistencies in the justice system, stating that all too often white NAU students who sell drugs come up against much less severe consequences, while Bercu is a woman of color. He clarified that he did not believe that those defendants deserved harsher punishments, but that people like Tiffany deserved similar leniency.

“This is the kind of justice people in our community are sick of seeing,” Phillips said.

Judge Cathleen Nichols said in court that it’s unusual for a defendant to be granted the mitigating, or minimum, sentence. Further, she moved to somewhat abbreviate Bercu’s probation, saying the system is designed for rehabilitation and, “I believe that you have rehabilitated yourself.” She also underlined that the sale of potentially lethal drugs like fentanyl was a serious offense that led to serious consequences.

Requests for comment from the prosecution were not returned by press time.