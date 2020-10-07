Flagstaff woman creates product to cover carts for your grocery shopping protection

Back in spring, when toilet paper was running low and COVID-19 anxiety was high, Andi Barness-Rubin made the brave decision to venture forth to the grocery store. And there at the threshold, staring her in the face, was an object of dread and possible infection — the shopping cart.
Now, this mother of three and marketing professional, who splits her time between Flagstaff and Scottsdale, had always been vigilant about cleanliness and hygiene in public. So always, without fail, she would wipe down the cart’s handle.
But with the pandemic raging and uncertainty about how the coronavirus was transmitted, this self-confessed “germaphobe” was freaking out a little.
"I started overthinking,” Barness-Rubin said. “… Thinking, what’s in the cart itself? It got me thinking about everything — not only the germs and bacteria, but the dirt and the baby diapers, the chicken juice. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this isn’t me.’ But it was me. I was really thinking about that — which I think everybody was at that time.”
Suddenly, an idea for a product popped in her head, a solution to this sanitary quandary.
What if someone were to develop a disposable liner, made of some type of plastic, that would cover the cart, inside and out, from the handle to the baby seat, a device that would protect not just shoppers' broccoli and bananas but their nice purse or toddler perched in the front cubby?
That someone, she decided, would be her.
Six months later, her idea has become a reality. She has introduced Cart Safe, a blue, see-through plastic sheath that covers every square inch of a shopping cart and, after it has served its purpose, can be recycled in the same store bin as where the plastic bags go. The new product, which comes in a package of 10 for $19.99, is available online at https://cartsafe.com. Soon, she hopes, its availability will be expanded to retail outlets.
Already, Barness-Rubin has come to market with Cart Safe in a dizzyingly fast period. With a single-mindedness borne of necessity because of the coronavirus, she and her husband, Scott Rubin, who works in manufacturing, tore through several prototypes before settling on the easiest and most efficient to produce and use, then hired a patent attorney to secure their idea, then started making the liners as swiftly as possible.
In no time, it seemed, she had 26,000 packages of Cart Safe in a warehouse waiting to serve fellow germaphobes — and, really, anyone who believes that spritzing disinfectant on grocery cart handles isn’t nearly enough for their peace of mind.
Early sales have gone well, she said.
“People are stumbling upon it,” Barness-Rubin said. “We’re doing promotions and advertising. But it’s not like people are Googling us, because people don’t know there’s a shopping cart liner available. It’s, like, a new category.”
So new, in fact, that she had to invent it herself. After her initial brainstorm, she turned to Google to find out what was available. Short answer: nothing. She had some lingering doubts whether there would be a market for such an item, but was convinced there was a need after soaking up media reports.
She also started poring over academic studies about the hygienic deficiencies of shopping carts. She has linked to several on Cart Safe’s website, but if you’re squeamish, it might be best to avoid them and just know that carts can be a breeding ground for all sorts of germs.
“While people said the news media scared a lot of people — I had been in the media myself — (the reporting) also made you think about sanitizing,” said Barness-Rubin, a former news host at ABC-15 in Phoenix. “It’s not just about the food you put in your cart; it’s about the child you put in your cart; it’s about me with my purse in the cart, or the pillows you buy to put in it. I mean, you can’t go home and wash the pillows. This (liner) protects you from all the yuck.”
While Barness-Rubin certainly has a built-in customer base in these pandemic times, will there be enough demand once (presumably) a vaccine is widely available and COVID-19 prevalence lessens?
“I think dirt and bacteria will always be here,” she said. “You can’t unlearn what we know now. We’ve all learned a lot. It’s about cleanliness. I have nice purses. I don’t want them to be sitting in a disgusting shopping cart. Who does?”
This is not her first foray into entrepreneurship. A while ago, when her sons were young, another idea based on cleanliness took hold. She marketed a product called “Cover Crawls,” a protective covering that “you put over your kid’s pants so that when he’s crawling they don’t get dirty.” She had a decent run with the product, but it never really caught fire.
She likes her chances, though, with Cart Safe.
“We’re working on, hopefully in the near future, a material where (Cart Safe) can be washed (and reused),” she said. “The big thing was, I wanted to get this to market quickly to help people feel safer.”
