Flagstaff woman creates product to cover carts for your grocery shopping protection

So new, in fact, that she had to invent it herself. After her initial brainstorm, she turned to Google to find out what was available. Short answer: nothing. She had some lingering doubts whether there would be a market for such an item, but was convinced there was a need after soaking up media reports.

She also started poring over academic studies about the hygienic deficiencies of shopping carts. She has linked to several on Cart Safe’s website, but if you’re squeamish, it might be best to avoid them and just know that carts can be a breeding ground for all sorts of germs.

“While people said the news media scared a lot of people — I had been in the media myself — (the reporting) also made you think about sanitizing,” said Barness-Rubin, a former news host at ABC-15 in Phoenix. “It’s not just about the food you put in your cart; it’s about the child you put in your cart; it’s about me with my purse in the cart, or the pillows you buy to put in it. I mean, you can’t go home and wash the pillows. This (liner) protects you from all the yuck.”

While Barness-Rubin certainly has a built-in customer base in these pandemic times, will there be enough demand once (presumably) a vaccine is widely available and COVID-19 prevalence lessens?