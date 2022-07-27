Flagstaff watersheds are ‘saturated’, which could spell more floods with less rain

An active monsoon season in northern Arizona has soaked the fire-impacted watersheds near Flagstaff, making them more reactive to rain and prone to post-fire flooding.

The problem could be seen on Tuesday when downstream flooding occurred in at least six of the fire-impacted watersheds above the Timberline neighborhood despite relatively low measurements from rain gauges in the area. Some of those neighborhoods were hit by rain again on Wednesday.

For residents, the battle to protect their homes against flooding has become a daily chore while the city and county continue to assist with emergency measures and long-term strategies.

Throughout the Flagstaff area, publicly available rain gauge data has been used to trigger flood warnings and provide residents with information about local rainfall. But on Tuesday, the data was relatively inconsistent with what was experienced on the ground.

For example, gauges on the Lenox-Wupatki Trails watershed reported .2 inches of rain during a monsoon event — an amount that would normally be considered negligible — while down below in the Wupatki Trails neighborhood, floodwaters filled culverts, briefly topped the road, and sent muddy rivers through multiple properties.

Flood activity was also reported in the Government Tank, Paintbrush, Campbell, Copeland and Brandis watersheds. Of these, the rain gauge on the Brandis Watershed was the only one that reported rainfall consistent with expectations of what would cause flooding — about 1.1 inches in an hour.

There are multiple contributing factors to this disparity, but one is the fact that area watersheds are “saturated,” and less able to absorb rainfall, said Lucinda Andreani, Coconino County deputy manager.

“As the season goes on, you get more saturation in those watersheds,” Andreani said. “Right now they are above saturated, both on forest and off, so we’re going to see more and more responses. A lighter rainfall will create impacts that we would not necessarily have seen a month ago.”

Another contributing factor to the disparity between rain gauge data and downstream flood activity has to do with the placement of existing rain gauges, Andreani said. The National Weather Service estimated that despite what the gauges recorded, radar data suggests that an inch to inch in a half of rain fell on some of the upper parts of the impacted watersheds.

Coconino County has been working with the U.S. Forest Service to place more gauges in wilderness areas higher up on the watersheds in order to get a more accurate read of rainfall in fire-impacted areas. By sheer luck, on Tuesday the county had a staff member installing one such gauge on the mountain above Government Tank.

“He called and said, ‘I'm up here. It's dumping, and I just saw about a 10-foot-high wall of water go down the mountain,’” Andreani reported. “Based on that call, the flood director made a decision to issue the warning, because he also knows that everything's saturated now.”

It turned out to be the right call, as flood impacts were felt downstream soon after.

One of the more heavily impacted neighborhoods was Wupatki Trails, which has seen multiple instances of flood activity so far this season. Around noon on Tuesday, Chase Wilson stood outside his home, watching as a deep torrent of turbid water slammed into mud berms and county-placed concrete barriers in his front yard.

Wilson, whose home sustained significant flood damage about a month ago, said he hasn’t been able to move his family back in or repair the damage due to a perpetual onslaught of flood activity. He said he’s “stuck” trying to adapt, and taking his insurance carrier to court to try to get help covering repair and mitigation expenses -- which contractor Donald Wilson estimated could be near $250,000.

“I’ve been in situations where it's been tough. And there have been steps forward,” Chase Wilson said. “But I don't even know if I can do anything with this at all. I don't even know if the amount of money I’d need to put in something like this is worth it. I don’t know that next step, and I don’t know where I'm going to put my family for the next week.”

“And they’re saying this could happen for five years,” he said.

Andreani hopes that the county will be able to improve flood mitigation in the area on a much shorter timeline. By the fall, she hopes that the county will be on its way to expanding flood mitigation throughout the area affected by the Pipeline Fire, including channels in the Wupatki Trails neighborhood.

“Right now that channel capacity is about 150 cubic feet per second,” Andreani said. “And the proposal is to increase that to upwards of 1,500 to 1,800 cubic feet per second.”

County estimates of the two largest events in the neighborhood suggest floodwaters have flowed through Wupatki Trails at volumes between 1,500 and 2,000 cubic feet per second.

“Whatever mitigations we put in place, we can't assume that it won't happen again,” Wilson said. “We have to assume that it will.”

The National Weather Service forecasts high potential for heavy rain through Tuesday, with at least a 70% chance of precipitation each day.

Fratelli Pizza, a past employer of Chase Wilson, has organized a fundraiser for the Wilson family. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, 10% of profits from Fratelli’s three locations will benefit the Wilson family.

Mama Burger donated 10% of its sales on Tuesday to the family as well.