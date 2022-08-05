Flagstaff water supply line compromised by flood damage

The Inner Basin pipeline, which carries Inner Basin spring and well water into the Cty of Flagstaff’s water treatment and distribution system, has been damaged by post-fire flooding and is no longer serviceable.

The water supply line accounts for up to 20% of Flagstaff’s potable water during the summer season. To make up for the deficit, the city is currently pulling water from other well fields. Impacts to Flagstaff residents are not expected, but there is currently no projected timeline for the repair of the damaged line.

The situation is similar to what was experienced after the 2010 Schultz Fire, said Flagstaff stormwater manager Ed Schenk. Back then, similar post-fire flooding caused erosion that exposed and damaged the Inner Basin waterline. The city responded with repairs and “hardening” at 28 locations along the line to help prevent future damage in these areas.

“This time around the Pipeline Fire burned in areas that Schultz did not,” Schenk said.

One of the areas is a drainage upstream of Wupatki trails that “scoured pretty significantly” and exposed the underlying waterline, leaving it vulnerable to damage from debris carried in floodwaters.

“There has been a failure there, and at some point it will have to be replaced,” Schenk said.

It’s likely not the only place where the waterline has taken damage. Schenk has reported that the city is using drones and personnel to locate other areas where flooding has compromised the line.

“There's a quite a bit of rock coming off that mountain on the east side,” Schenk said. “We do expect quite a bit of damage.”

Because the full extent of damage remains unknown, it’s too early to estimate when the line might be repaired. Ongoing monsoons conditions could result in more floods and more damage.

As long as there’s a chance of continued flooding in the areas where the lines are damaged, it’s too risky to begin construction, Schenk said.

“It's probably going to get worse before the season's over,” he said. “Maybe the monsoons will shut off today. I kind of doubt it.”

The National Weather Service forecast calls for at least a 40% chance of rain each day through Thursday, with the likelihood increasing going into next week.

Given the likelihood of more damage to the line, it’s also difficult to estimate the cost of repair, said Brian Huntzinger, Flagstaff water production manager.

“Most likely, though, to repair the pipeline, road and structures already in place, the costs will be in the order of millions,” he said.

The broken line can account for anywhere from 5 to 20% of Flagstaff’s daily water supply in the summer, Huntzinger said.

While it’s broken, the city’s water production has compensated by taking more water from other groundwater sources.

The city can also source water from the Upper Lake Mary (ULM) reservoir. ULM is sitting at 24.7% of its full capacity -- a low mark historically. Averages from the past 60 years show that ULM usually sits at 44% capacity in August.

Such a low reservoir level is “primarily due to the lack of spring runoff ULM received last winter and spring; ULM peaked at 35% for the year in the first week of April,” Huntzinger said.

Huntzinger said there is no reason to expect that the broken line will result in impacts to water availability for Flagstaff residents.

“Thanks to the efforts of many of those involved in Flagstaff’s water sources over the years, Flagstaff is fortunate to have redundant water supplies,” he said. “Even without surface water from Upper Lake Mary or spring and well waters from the Inner Basin, Flagstaff still has enough groundwater supplies to meet the city's current peak daily consumption.”