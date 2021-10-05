Flagstaff volleyball defeats Coconino 3-1 in city rivalry match

“I had a talk with my teammates and they cheered me up saying I was going to do great, and that really helped my confidence,” Moseng said.

Her solid play, along with excellent kills from the Eagles’ hitters, allowed Flagstaff to take the first set with ease, 25-7.

“There were some freshman moments and some nerve moments that she had I think,” Haglin said of Moseng’s play. “But as a whole I think she came in and was pretty composed with her setting, and she played well defensively. And then on her hitting she made some mistakes but I think she was nervous, and overall I was pretty happy with it.”

The second set was not so easy. The two teams traded points nearly the first half of the set, and were tied at 9-9. Coconino’s defense played much scrappier, and their block was more effective against Flagstaff’s group of solid hitters.

The Panthers made far less unforced errors and held on against a team that had beaten them soundly just a set before. Even still, the score was tied at 23-23, and two points would swing the set either way.

Flagstaff served into the net to trail 24-23, and a Panthers kill made gave them a 25-23 victory in the second set to tie the overall score at 1-1.