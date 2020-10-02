Flagstaff visit canceled after President Trump tests positive for COVID

After President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19, it appears the president’s scheduled visit to Flagstaff next week has been canceled.

In a statement to press today, Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Bill Stepien said that all previously planned campaign events involving the president or any members of the First Family were being postponed or moved online.

“All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead,” the statement from Stepien read. “Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events.”

The president had been set to make stops across Arizona early next week, speaking to crowds at the Tucson International Airport on Monday and then at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the moment, there is no word on whether the Flagstaff event will be moved online or simply postponed.