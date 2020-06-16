Flagstaff Unified School District to announce fall plans, FY21 budget after next week

Flagstaff Unified School District will release its plans for the fall as early as next week, following a meeting of the Governing Board June 23, where it will also hold a public hearing on its upcoming budget and a proposed primary property tax increase.
“These plans are based on guidance from the Arizona Department of Education’s Roadmap to Reopening School, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, local public health service guidance, and the input of staff and Governing Board members who understand our district and community needs,” Superintendent Michael Penca announced Friday in a letter to families.
Based on feedback from surveys about remote learning sent out in May, Penca said goals for the fall include increasing access to digital learning for all students, offering video conferencing for group and class interactions and increasing social and emotional support resources.
FUSD also intends to prioritize “increasing expectations” for student attendance and participation — unlike its optional “Digital Learning Hub” this spring — and addressing learning losses from school closures this spring due to COVID-19.
Penca said the district is preparing both in-person and remote options for the fall.
As the pandemic continues, though, many may not yet be ready to return to school, according to recent studies.
Arizona Parents for Education, a nonprofit that advocates for distance and online learning, commissioned a study revealing that Arizona parents are split on sending their children back to school. Of more than 400 respondents, 46% said they were comfortable sending their kids back to school and 44% said they would be uncomfortable doing so. The remaining respondents marked “other.”
These comfort levels varied by region and demographic, Arizona Parents for Education noted, but those who felt like they had more input on their children returning to the classroom were more comfortable than others.
Nationally, according to a survey conducted on behalf of the National Coalition for Public School Options, 21% of parents said they would not be comfortable with their child returning to a school campus, including 9% who said they were “not at all comfortable.” The study included perspectives from 2,000 parents.
Teachers, too, have expressed concerns about returning to their school buildings.
Expect More Arizona, a nonprofit education advocacy organization, conducted a survey of Arizona’s teachers, half of whom said they were concerned or very concerned about their safety and health when they return to their classrooms. The mental health of their students and catching up were also noted as areas of concern.
The statewide survey of 10,800 classroom teachers — mostly from Maricopa County, but with all counties represented — also revealed 56% of teachers had not been included in their school’s planning process for reopening.
“While no one knows what the next few weeks, months or even year will hold, it is essential that schools and other education decision-makers include student, parent and teacher voices in the process,” said Christine Thompson, president and CEO of Expect More Arizona, in a press release. “The large number of participants in our survey speaks volumes about educators’ desire to be heard.”
Property tax increase
Immediately prior to the regular school board meeting next week, FUSD will also hold a public hearing to discuss its budget for the 2021 fiscal year and an increase in property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
FUSD is proposing an increase in its primary property tax levy of $500,000. This amount would raise its primary property taxes on a $100,000 home by $3.61 — to $4.45 total.
In a June 9 report, Director of Finance Scott Walmer said these funds will support the Mount Elden Middle School renovation and the creation of the new Killip Elementary School.
The proposed FY21 budget, totaling about $72.4 million, includes a $1.6 million increase to the Maintenance and Operations budget due to “base support and student count.” Capital funding from the state has also increased by nearly $728,000.
The hearing will be held virtually on the district’s Vimeo page. Public comments can be submitted until 3 p.m. on June 23 using the form at www.fusd1.org/publiccomment.
