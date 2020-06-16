Flagstaff Unified School District to announce fall plans, FY21 budget after next week

Arizona Parents for Education, a nonprofit that advocates for distance and online learning, commissioned a study revealing that Arizona parents are split on sending their children back to school. Of more than 400 respondents, 46% said they were comfortable sending their kids back to school and 44% said they would be uncomfortable doing so. The remaining respondents marked “other.”

These comfort levels varied by region and demographic, Arizona Parents for Education noted, but those who felt like they had more input on their children returning to the classroom were more comfortable than others.

Nationally, according to a survey conducted on behalf of the National Coalition for Public School Options, 21% of parents said they would not be comfortable with their child returning to a school campus, including 9% who said they were “not at all comfortable.” The study included perspectives from 2,000 parents.

Teachers, too, have expressed concerns about returning to their school buildings.