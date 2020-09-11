Flagstaff Unified School District considers hybrid learning

Some families favor the return to in-person learning, either in a hybrid form or “all in” with students back in class five days a week, because they say remote learning is not working well for their students. Others, on the other hand, expressed concerns about family members who are in high-risk categories for COVID-19, challenges in finding child care and the disruption of a sudden change in schedule just as their children are starting to adjust to remote classes.

Teachers who submitted comments were concerned about their safety, noting that when they are working in schools now, staff are not always wearing masks as instructed and that a COVID-19 case has already reached Coconino High School, even without students being on campus. Most employees have been working at their school sites; Human Resources Director Dawn Anderson said about 200 have requested telework options.

Teachers said they also worry about the increased workload in having to prepare lessons for separate groups of students and the possible gap in quality of learning between students who are able to attend in person and those who are not.

One student, Carrie Grimm, a senior at Coconino High School, submitted comments on the hybrid options, instead asking the board to reopen schools fully to better prepare seniors for college.