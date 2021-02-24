Flagstaff Unified School District board approves March reopening

“It will not be perfect on day one, just like full remote learning on Aug. 17 was not perfect, but you know what, it was better on Friday and two weeks later, it was even better than that. I have the utmost confidence in our staff and that our families and students are going to extend the grace that we had through the bumps and hiccups that we’ve had over time, that we’re going to get through this together and it’s going to be meaningful for learning,” he said.

Reopening would apply to all FUSD schools, including Leupp Elementary on the Navajo Nation.

Penca said in conversations with Nation leaders in the fall it was agreed that FUSD would be permitted to open Leupp and transport older students to its middle and high schools in Flagstaff despite any closures of the Navajo Nation, if families had the option to continue in remote learning and the district implemented the CDC’s recommended mitigation strategies.