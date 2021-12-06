Flagstaff to see snow, ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures this week

After a particularly dry start to the season, Flagstaff is finally set to see some winter weather this week.

Two separate storm systems forecast to hit northern Arizona will bring snow, along with gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures, according to Emily Thorton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The first storm was set to move into the area late Monday evening and continue into Tuesday morning, bringing low accumulations of rain and snow to areas north of Interstate 40, Thorton said.

“Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon are more likely to see trace amounts to a half-inch – if any at all,” Thorton said.

That storm will clear out Tuesday afternoon, leaving cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-40s.

Then, a second, more powerful storm is expected to roll in mid-day Thursday and last well into Saturday. Thorton said this system will bring stronger winds and colder temperatures with areas above 6,000 feet set to receive anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snow, while areas above 8,000 feet could see upwards of 6 inches. The snow will likely be accompanied by 30-40 mph wind gusts and much colder temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-30s Friday and temperatures in the single digits Saturday morning.

“It’s going to be bitterly cold,” Thorton said.

Highs will return to the 40s on Saturday. However, Thorton warned it will likely feel more like the mid-20s due to the wind gusts, which will likely make for a chilly evening along the Holiday Parade of Lights route through Downtown Flagstaff on Saturday evening.

Drivers should avoid traveling if possible starting late Thursday through Saturday morning due to the winter conditions. The winter weather will impact Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 significantly as far south as Munds Park.

“It’s going to be pretty dicey 6,000 feet and up,” Thorton said.

For those who must travel, keep a winter kit in the car and check the forecast regularly for any updates on driving conditions as the combination of snowstorms and high winds can lead to blackout conditions.

While a warm kickoff to December feels unseasonable, it isn’t abnormal. Thorton explained that a slow start to the winter season is fairly common, especially with the current La Niña weather pattern.

But this active period of back-to-back storms likely won’t last, Thorton said. The NOAA forecast the Southwest will again see above-normal temperatures and drier-than-average conditions this year.

“The Southwest will certainly remain a region of concern as we anticipate below-normal precipitation where drought conditions continue in most areas,” Jon Gottschalck, chief, Operational Prediction Branch, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said in an October briefing.

The United States Drought Monitor announced in a Dec. 2 report that much of the state, including Coconino County, remains is experiencing moderate to severe drought.

Last year, which was also a La Niña year, was marked by one of the driest seasons on record before seeing some increased moisture during the late winter and early spring.

